Indian Consulate in Kandahar: Indian Consulate in Kandahar, Indian investment in Afghanistan seems to collapse, Pakistani Army DG ISPR says

Islamabad

The Pakistani military has expressed concern at the news of the closure of the Kandahar consulate by India. Major General Babar Iftikhar, director general of inter-service public relations at the Pakistani Army’s Propaganda Wing (ISPR), said India’s investment in Afghanistan appears to be collapsing. In fact, Pakistan opposed India’s presence in Afghanistan from the start. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also spat poison over India’s influence in Afghanistan a few days ago.

Indian consulate in Kandahar not completely closed

According to sources, India has not completely closed the Kandahar consulate. Some Indian officers are still stationed here for emergency services. However, some officers and employees already stationed at the Kandahar consulate have been relocated for security reasons. These days, Taliban fighters have surrounded Kandahar and are also fighting with the Afghan army.

Taliban created ruckus in Afghanistan, panicked Afghan government asked for military aid from India, Russia and China

Questions raised about India’s intentions in Afghanistan

DG ISPR, speaking to a private Pakistani TV station, said that if India had invested well in Afghanistan, it would not have been disappointed today. He claimed that India’s goal was to harm Pakistan by entering Afghanistan. Not only that, this Pakistani army propaganda chief also said that New Delhi is trying to tell the world that Pakistan is the cause of the problems in Afghanistan.

Major General Babar Iftikhar

Alleged to solve the Afghan problem

Major General Iftikhar said with great confidence that there was no truth in India’s claims. The world knows that Pakistan has done its best to solve the Afghan problem in the best possible way. But he forgot to mention that his own foreign minister openly acknowledged the Pakistani government and military’s ties to the Taliban. Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid even said that family members of the Taliban live in Pakistan.

Afghanistan: the threat of war with the Taliban has increased, India has for the moment closed the consulate in Kandahar, the staff recalled

Said this about America’s role in Afghanistan

Pakistani Army ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar also raised questions about America’s role in Afghanistan. He said that we expect America to have a responsible regime restored in Afghanistan. He said responsible governance means good devolution of rights. Expressing his grief, he said the US military was carrying out a hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan.

America lost in Afghanistan like Vietnam? Know what Joe Biden said

Authorization given on the US military base in Pakistan

He also clarified the report that the United States had received a military base in Pakistan. Babar Iftikhar said the Pakistani government made it clear that there was no question of giving the whereabouts of the United States because it was not necessary. In an interview with the US media, Imran Khan also gave a harsh answer like “No Hajjiz” about the US military base.