Indian coronavirus mutation: ‘Indian strain’ of coronavirus found in 17 countries: WHO – Indian-like corona virus found in 17 countries says who

Geneva

The “Indian type” of the corona virus, known as B.1.617 or “twice mutated type”, has been found in at least 17 countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) said so when the world reported 57 million cases of corona infection last week. These numbers topped the peak of all previous waves.

The United Nations Health Agency said in its weekly pandemic news on Tuesday that type B1.617 or “ Indian type ” of SARS-COV-2 is believed to be behind the increase in cases of corona virus in India, which WHO has identified as the type of interest (Variants of Interest – VOI).

He said that as of April 27, about 1,200 sequences had been uploaded to GISAID and that the B1.617 genealogy was in at least 17 countries. GISAID is a global science initiative and lead source established in 2008 that provides open access to genomic data of influenza viruses and corona virus responsible for global COVID-19 epidemics.

The agency said, “Emerging variants of SARS-COV-2 within the Pango B.1.617 line have recently been reported as VOI from India and the WHO recently designated it as VOI. The WHO said studies have pointed out that the spread of the second wave is much faster than the spread of the first wave in India.

The World Health Body report said: “ Early impersonation by WHO based on sequences attributed to GISAID reveals that B.1.617 evolves at a faster rate than other transmitted types in India, which is probably more contagious, as well as becoming more contagious.

WHO said other factors include challenges in implementing and complying with public health and social measures, social gatherings (cultural and religious festivals and elections, etc.). Further investigation needs to be done to understand the role of these factors.

File photo