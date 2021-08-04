Indian doctors and students get permission to enter UAE with these conditions: Indian doctors and students get permission to go to UAE, these important conditions must be met

Strong points

UAE relaxes travel restrictions New rules will apply from August 5 Indians will be able to enter UAE

Citizens of six countries, including India and Nepal, will be allowed to enter the UAE from August 5, who have a UAE residence permit and have been fully vaccinated. Authorities said on Tuesday that health workers would also be allowed to return to the United Arab Emirates. The guidelines of the National Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) of the United Arab Emirates and the General Civil Aviation Authority will also apply to citizens of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates. ‘Uganda.

Who will get permission to enter

After this decision, UAE residents from six countries will be able to return to their country, provided 14 days have passed since they received the second dose of the vaccine. Travelers must have a vaccination certificate issued by the authorities of their respective countries. In accordance with recent guidelines, other categories of vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers will also be allowed to enter the UAE from August 5. These categories include health workers such as doctors, nurses and technicians working in the UAE, students, government employees with valid residence permits.

largest migrant population

India is pushing GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries, including the United Arab Emirates, to allow Indian professionals and other workers to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions and return to work as soon as possible. Some reports speculate that the UAE may extend the restrictions until August. There are 3.42 million Indians living in the United Arab Emirates alone, one of the largest numbers of expats in West Asia.

An online request must be made for approval

A large number of doctors and nurses of Indian origin live in the United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates imposed new travel restrictions and suspended flights to India earlier this year following a second wave of coronavirus infections. Even after the reorder, passengers of other categories from these six countries will not be allowed to enter the UAE. To obtain a travel authorization, travelers will need to apply online by visiting the website of the federal authority.

In addition to the vaccination certificate, passengers must have a negative PCR report within 48 hours. A laboratory test will be performed before boarding the aircraft and a PCR test will also be performed before entering the UAE. After that, they will be kept in home quarantine.