Indian double mutant strain Covid-19 detected in France: first case of corona virus in India reported in France

Paris

France has confirmed the presence of the first case of the spread of the corona virus in India. The overhaul of the virus in France came at a time when President Emmanuel Macron spoke of a national plan to allow certain activities gradually after a six-month ban to revive the country’s economy.

The health ministry said Thursday evening that three people had been confirmed to be infected with the new form of the virus in the Bachais do Roanne and Lot Et Garonne region in southern France. The three people had traveled to India in the past.

The ministry said those who came into contact with those infected were being traced. France announced last week a control of people coming from India and other countries with the spread of the infection.