Indian High Commission Great Britain: Open Letter to British MP Claudia Webbe on Farmers’ Protest by Indian High Commission: Indian High Commission wrote open letter to British MP on farmers movement

Many voices have been raised internationally to support the ongoing peasant movement in India. One of them is British MP Claudia Webbe, who wrote an open letter from the Indian High Commission in London. Webb had recently searched social media, releasing activists arrested in India in the “Toolkit” case.

‘Small group of Indian farmers playing’

The Indian mission, in an open letter written on Monday evening, called on Webb to raise objections on behalf of British citizens in his constituency directly to the high commission. The letter said, “We have given a detailed and comprehensive explanation to address the concerns of any constituency regarding recent Indian farm laws. A small group of the Indian peasant community is protesting against this law.

The web supports electronic petition

Claudia Webb is a Member of Parliament representing Leicester East, a major British Indian constituency in eastern England and a member of the opposition Labor Party. He backed the e-petition urging the UK government to issue a statement regarding the protests in India. This petition has been signed by more than one lakh.

At least one lakh signature is required for any petition to be debated in Westminster Hall of the “House of Commons”. Climate activist Disha Ravi was recently arrested in the case and non-binding warrants have been issued against lawyer Nikita Jacob and engineer Shantanu.