Indian journalist killed in Taliban attack: Indian photojournalist Siddiqui killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan

Kabul

Danish photojournalist Siddiqui, winner of the Pulitzer Prize, has died in a Taliban attack in Afghanistan. Tolo News gave information about it. Danes was with the Afghan Special Forces in the Spin Boldak district of Afghanistan and reported for the Reuters news agency. He had made many stories of national and international importance.

The Danish completed his studies at Jamia Millia Islamia in India. On his death, the Ambassador of Afghanistan to India, Fareed Mamunje, tweeted: “Very saddened by the news of the death of Danish friend Siddiqui in Kandahar … I met him two weeks ago before his departure for Kabul Condolences to his family and to Reuters.

Award for reporting on the Rohingya crisis

In 2018, Danish received the Pulitzer Prize for his feature film on the Rohingya refugee crisis with Adnan Abidi. Prior to Afghanistan, he had also done excellent reporting on news such as the war in Iraq, the protests in Hank-Kong and the earthquake in Nepal. Recently he was reporting in Kandahar where tensions between Afghanistan and the Taliban started to escalate.

A few days ago, Danois was also attacked when 3 RPG shells were fired at him and the security forces vehicle. He also informed of his safety by tweeting and also showed the photo of the rocket that had rained on him.