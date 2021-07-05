Indian Lottery Winner: UAE Indian Lottery Winner: UAE Indian Lottery Winner

Dubai

The life of a 37-year-old Indian driver in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) immediately changed. Together with his nine teammates from different countries, he won a lottery worth two crore dirhams (around 40 crore rupees). Khaleej Times reported on Saturday that Ranjit Somarajan, a Kerala resident and driver in Abu Dhabi, had been buying tickets for three years.

Somarajan was quoted in the media report as saying, “I never imagined that my jackpot (winning the most money in the lottery) would come. I thought I could win second or third place in the lottery. He said that this time the second prize was 30 lakhs and the third prize was 10 lakhs dirhams. Somarajan has received calls from friends and relatives constantly since the jackpot was hit.

Somarajan said: “I have been here since 2008. I have worked as a driver with Dubai Taxi and other companies. Last year I worked as a driver and salesperson in a company, but it was difficult for me to survive due to the drop in salary.

He said: “We are a total of 10 people. Others come from different countries like India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh. They work in the parking lot of a hotel. We purchased tickets as part of the “Buy Two Get One Free” offer. Each person donated 100 dirhams. The ticket was taken out in my name on June 29. I would ask others to keep trying their luck. I was sure my good day would surely come. I had full faith that the grace of God would be upon me one day.