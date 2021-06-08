Indian-made AI system capable of detecting sarcasm in social media posts – Whidbey Daily News

Ramya Akula, an Indian-born computer science doctoral student at the University of Central Florida, USA, and her team have developed an artificial intelligence-based “sarcasm” detector for social media platforms. Like this lie detector, this tool is also capable of instantly detecting sarcasm and taunts on social media to harass or harass someone.

AI detector made in India to recognize tones on social media

Difficult to recognize the taunts

Bullying is often out of the hands of the law due to the lack of precision in the analysis of feelings expressed on social media. Because, to recognize tones, you have to rely more on vocal tone and facial gestures. But the sarcasm or sarcasm hidden in a 300 word message cannot be easily caught.

will recognize satire with artificial intelligence

But this artificial intelligence-based Akula detector offers deep investigation into logical data analysis and feedback. Accurate sentiment analysis is what helps correctly identify emotional communication on social media. Ramya Akula says it’s not always easy to spot the sarcasm lurking in a conversation. It is therefore not an easy task, even for a computer program. We have trained computer models to find patterns that often indicate sarcasm or sarcasm.

Detects good pattern recognition

The AI ​​helps the program correctly identify the specific words and associated patterns most likely to appear as sarcasm. For this, the help of huge data from various social media posts was taken and then its accuracy is checked. Ramya says that “in face-to-face conversations, sarcasm can be easily identified using facial expressions and the speaker’s tone. But that’s not possible in text messages because none of these signals are readily available. ‘

