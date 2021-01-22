Indian Matronymic World Again, Mathematician Nikhil Srivastava Receives Michael and Sheila Held Prize – Indian Mathematician Nikhil Srivastava Wins Michael and Sheila Prize

Washington

The young Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava has been declared the winner of the prestigious “Michael and Sheila Held Award for Mathematics”. Nikhil has been working for a long time to resolve unresolved questions about the Kadison-Singer problem and the Ramanuj chart. He will receive this award as well as two others.

The prize includes a million dollar medal

The National Academy of Sciences said in a statement that Nikhil Srivastava from the University of California at Berkeley, Adam Marcus from Ecol Polytechnic Federal de Losane (EPFL) and Daniel Alan Spielman from Yale University will receive the Michael and Sheila Held Award 2021. The award consists of a medal and US $ 100,000.

Honored for this work

Nikhil Srivastava, Marcus and Spielman solved the long unanswered questions associated with the Kadison – Singer problem and the Ramanujan chart. In this process, a new deep relationship between linear algebra, polynomial geometry and graph theory is explored. Srivastava is currently Associate Professor of Mathematics at the University of California.