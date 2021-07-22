Indian navy exercise with Royal Navy: Indian navy maneuvering with British aircraft carrier, footage gave China a clear message

The Indian Navy is conducting maneuvers with the British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth in the Bay of Bengal amid tensions with China. The UK government has said the exercise will last for three days. The British Carrier Strike Group, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth, is participating. This bilateral maritime exercise aims to improve the ability of the two navies to work together in the maritime domain. During this exercise, warships, fighter jets, submarines and amphibious ships of the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy practiced together. The British government said the exercise would give the navies of both countries the opportunity to advance their engagement and cooperation ahead of the next exercise in the fall when the aircraft carrier returns to the Indian Ocean.

In this exercise, 4,000 sailors and 10 warships were involved.

10 ships, two submarines, around 20 airplanes and around 4,000 sailors are participating in this joint exercise. British Navy Royal Navy Admiral Sir Tony Radaki said this is the month the Royal Navy and Indian Navy will jointly conduct joint exercises in both oceans. It will start in the Indian Ocean. After the summer, the navies of the two countries will also conduct a joint exercise in the Atlantic Ocean. This joint exercise is a testament to the strength, energy and importance of the growing ties between our navies. An Indian Navy ship will also participate in an exercise off the British coast in August. Significantly, this joint exercise is an important part of the growing defense partnership and cooperation between India and Britain from a strategic perspective.

Watch the video of the Indo-British maneuvers

These warships showed power from the India side

Indian Navy said INS Satpura, Ranvir, Jyoti, Kavaratti, Kulish joined this warship. Apart from these, a submarine also actively participated in the exercise. In this, the P8I long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft capable of combating submarines also participated on the Indian side. In this exercise, the F-35B Lightning fighter showed its power by taking off from the deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth. The interoperability acquired over the years has allowed a considerable leap in the complexity and scope of professional exchanges, further reinforced by the presence of the Carrier Strike Group of the Royal Navy in the Indian Ocean.

These weapons of war are deployed on British aircraft carriers

The Striker Group consists of two squadrons of F-35B Lightning fighter jets, numbering 36. This fighter jet is equipped with stealth technology. It is one of the deadliest fighter jets in the world. Apart from this, 14 helicopters are also deployed to locate enemy submarines at sea. It also includes Chinook heavy lift helicopter, Apache attack helicopter. The aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth can carry more than 65 aircraft at a time. It has a total of nine decks below the flight deck. In which are kept fighter planes, helicopters and other weapons. There are two elevators in the aircraft carrier to bring these ships to the flight deck.

The British aircraft carrier did not come alone

The carrier’s attack group consists of two Type 45-class destroyers, two Type 23 miniatures, two tankers, and a fleet of helicopters. It is believed that due to his maneuvers near China, tension between the two countries could escalate. At the same time, there is a discussion that Australia and Canada can also be invited into this exercise. China’s relations with these two countries are also at a low level. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Robb said the deployment of this attack group marked the start of a new era of defense relations with India and its allies in the Indo-Pacific. Britain said the deployment of HMS Queen Elizabeth represented the country’s commitment to deepen diplomatic, economic and security ties with India and in the Indo-Pacific region.

High tech radar is the greatest strength of this aircraft

Weighing 65,000 tonnes, this aircraft carrier is 280 meters long. Despite its heaviness, this aircraft carrier can travel at a speed of 59 kilometers per hour. HMS Queen Elizabeth can be manned by 1,600 sailors, including 250 commandos. It is equipped with BE’s S1850M long-range radar, which can detect enemy ships at a distance of 400 km. It is equipped with the Type 997 Artisan medium range radar, capable of tracking 900 targets at a time up to a distance of 200 km. In addition, this 3D radar can also detect targets the size of a bird or a tennis ball flying at a speed of 3 Mach.

China irritated by British aircraft carrier

The tension between Britain and China is greatest in Hong Kong. Hong Kong was once a British colony. Britain later handed it over to China for a fixed term with conditions. In violation of these conditions, China forcibly imposed all Chinese laws on Hong Kong. In response to which Britain announced that it would also grant citizenship of its country to residents here. Apart from that, tensions between Britain and China are also at their height on issues such as the suppression of human rights of Uyghurs, bullying in the South China Sea, attempts to annex Taiwan.