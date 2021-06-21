Indian navy Ins Airavat deployment to camranh bay in vietnam maritime message from south china to china

Camaranh Bay (Vietnam)

The Indian Navy gave a strong message on International Yoga Day to the Chinese dragon hissing from the South China Sea to the Arabian Sea. Soldiers aboard the Indian Navy warship INS Airavat practice yoga in the Camaranh Bay area of ​​Vietnam The Navy said this warship has been deployed in the Bay area of ​​Cameroon. The Indian warship has reached the South China Sea at a time when the dispute between China and its neighboring countries has escalated significantly. At the same time, the infiltration of Chinese ships continues to increase in the Indian Ocean.

India has shown China that if it can infiltrate its area of ​​influence in the Indian Ocean, then Indian warships can also reach at any time to measure the depths of the South China Sea. Previously, India had deployed one of its warships in the South China Sea after the violence in the Galwan Valley. This warship was deployed in the area where the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy opposed the presence of any other force.

Chinese Navy Restless Due to Indian Warship Deployment

The immediate deployment of the Indian Navy warship in the South China Sea had left the Chinese navy restless. The Chinese navy had complained about the presence of the Indian warship in diplomatic talks with the Indian side. According to sources, the US Navy had also deployed its destroyers and frigates in the South China Sea. Indian warships were in constant contact with their American counterparts during the deployment. The whole mission was carried out in a very secret way to avoid any dazzling of the public.

In addition, the Indian Navy had deployed its frontline ships to monitor Chinese navy activity in the Strait of Malacca, near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Chinese navy enters the Indian Ocean by this route. Apart from this, many Chinese ships also come from other continents with oil or trade cargoes and pass through this route. Thanks to this, the Indian Navy had let the Dragon know that he was quite capable of responding to any mishap from adversaries on the eastern or western front.

Indian Navy warship reaches Vietnam

China has a serious dispute with its neighbors in the South China Sea

The Indian Navy plans to acquire and rapidly deploy submarine ships, other unmanned systems and sensors to monitor the movement of Chinese Navy vessels from the Straits of Malacca to the Indian Ocean. Apart from this, the Indian Navy is also monitoring Chinese ships present in the Djibouti region. The Navy has deployed its means nearby for the national interest.

In fact, for China, the South China Sea is its sore vein. China claims that most of the South China Sea falls under its territory. Because of this, he has serious disputes with countries like Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Faced with this tension, the US Navy continues to patrol this area so that in case of need, the Dragon’s misadventure can be answered with immediate rigor.

South China Sea so special

In fact, the area that China envisions in the South China Sea is a reservoir of mineral and energy resources. China’s conflict with other countries also occurs around areas filled with oil, sometimes gas, and sometimes fish. China claims the territory on the basis of a “U-shaped” “nine-dash line”. It also includes Vietnam’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the Parasal Islands, the Spratly, Brune Islands, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Taiwan’s EEZs. A Hague-based court, in a case filed by the Philippines, said in 2016 that China had no historic rights to the region and the line was abolished after the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea from 1982.

Vietnam’s oil production deficit

In 2019, Chinese and Vietnamese ships clashed in the Vietnamese EEZ for several months when the Chinese research vessel conducted a seismic survey of a site that also contains blocks of oil from Vietnam. Vietnam’s oil production has been affected due to the tense situation. In addition, the operations of Rosneft of Russia and Repsol of Spain working here were also affected. Andrew Harwood, research director at consulting firm Wood Mackenzie, said: “We are seeing a decline in interest in oil and gas investments in Vietnam. The situation will not improve due to the increased tension.