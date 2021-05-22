Indian Nurses: UAE healthcare group has come forward to help Indian nurses victims of employment fraud – UAE healthcare group has come forward to help Indian nurses who are victims of employment fraud ’employment

Some leading healthcare institutions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have come forward to help Indian nurses who have been deceived by recruitment agencies in the name of getting jobs at Kovid vaccination and testing centers -19 here. According to information published in Gulf News, many nurses in Kerala are being arrested here due to recruitment agency fraud. It is alleged that these agencies charged a commission of two lakh to 3.5 lakh rupees to these nurses.

According to the news, these nurses were falsely offered for employment at the Kovid-19 vaccination and screening center in the United Arab Emirates. Senior leaders from some of the major groups of healthcare providers here have expressed a desire to employ nurses who have been victims of fraud, including those who do not obtain a local medical license. He said they would help get licenses in the coming months for nurses who have qualifications and experience.

Dr Azad Moopan, President and CEO of Astor DM Healthcare, said: “We are willing to hire anyone who is qualified and experienced, whether licensed or not.” They will have to perform better during the interview. If they don’t have a license, we can start their visa process and help them get the license. ”

He said his group needed 300 nurses to build two hospitals in Dubai and Sharjah. Dr Sanjay M. Pathankar, managing director of Right Health, said his group wanted to hire 40 nurses. Michael Brenden, CEO of NMC Health Care, said: “We cannot guarantee hiring without the right information, but our team is keen to review the summary of the education and work experience of those affected to assess how they can. help.” Whether or not

Meanwhile, India’s Consul General in Dubai, Dr Aman Puri, told Gulf News on Wednesday that the trapped nurses should be made aware of the matter with the mission to assist with their return.