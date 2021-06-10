Indian passengers in Australian detention center: Australia plans to keep repatriated Indian passengers in detention center:

Melbourne

Preparations are underway to imprison people from India in Australia in a detention camp. The Australian government of Mauritius is concerned that a highly contagious strain of corona is entering its country through people coming from India. Recently, the government imposed a 7-day lockdown on Melbourne due to the increase in Corona cases. Previously, the Australian government had banned all people coming from India. The restrictions were later relaxed, but people coming from there are forced into quarantine.

Western Australian Government Decision

Russian news agency Sputnik quoted a spokesperson for the Australian state government of Western Australia as saying that Australia is considering keeping passengers returning from India in a detention center on Christmas Island. The woman’s spokesperson also said her state government was also considering several other options, including the Commonwealth Detention Center and the Rottnest Island Detention Center. Other suggested locations also include Learmuth and Busselton Airports, Australian Pierce Air Force Base.

This detention center is notorious

The Christmas Island Immigration Reception and Processing Center (Christmas Island IRPC) was built by the Australian government. This detention center has been used to house illegal migrants and asylum seekers. Worried about the atrocities committed against illegal immigrants living here, the Australian government closed this detention center permanently in 2018. Australian guards were forcing people to live in inhumane conditions there.

Latest Coronavirus News: Only 26 Positives But Melbourne Lockdown Week, Read Why

The government was in dispute over ban on people coming from India

Last month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s federal government banned flights from India. Even those who violated the travel ban were threatened with fines of $ 500,000 and up to five years in prison. Western Australian Prime Minister Mark McGowan told state parliament last week that he supports the return of Australians stranded in India.

From today travelers going from India to Australia will face 5 years in prison and a fine of 50 lakhs, there is a din around the decision

Conflict between Central State and vaccination in Australia

The Prime Minister of Victoria blamed the Conservative central government led by Prime Minister Scott Morrison for the slow pace of vaccination in the state. He said the Scott Morrison government was responsible for the Melbourne lockdown. If more people had received the corona vaccine dose, we would have faced a very different situation than today, but unfortunately that did not happen.