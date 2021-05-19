Indian pfizer coronavirus vaccine: Pfizer-Moderna vaccine works against Indian variants of corona virus: research – Dr Anthony Fauci reveals Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines work against Indian variant

Washington

The US Pfizer and Moderna Kovid-19 vaccines have been shown to be effective against the B.1.617 variant of the corona virus causing devastation in India. Anthony Fauchi, America’s leading infectious disease specialist, said the information came from the latest research from New York University. He states that the two corona viruses based on mRNA technology are able to kill advanced proteins of the corona variants found in India even after the risk of mutation of the vaccine.

Dr Anthony Fauchi said this study indicated that we should get vaccinated against the Corona virus. The B.1.617 variant of the corona virus is more contagious and is wreaking havoc around the world, including India. Fauchi said this variant can be defeated by encouraging the United States to continue vaccination. The first case of the B.1.617 variant was revealed in the United States in April.

Corona cases topped 16.39 crore

This variant of the corona virus has since appeared in many states in America. After that, the Biden administration of the United States banned travel from India. Let us know that the number of corona cases has increased to 16.39 crore worldwide and 33.9 lakh people have lost their lives so far due to this outbreak. Johns Hopkins University gave this information.

Current corona virus cases and resulting deaths have increased to 16,39,46,965 and 33,99,045 respectively. According to the CSSE, the United States remains the most affected country in the world, with the highest number of cases and deaths being 32,996,565 and 587,199 respectively. India is in second place with 25,228,996 cases of infections. The other countries with more than 3 million cases are Brazil (15,732,836), France (5,959,593), Turkey (5,139,485), Russia (4,900,995), the United Kingdom (4,466 218), Italy (4,167,025), Spain (3,619,848), Germany (3,615,896). Brazil ranks second with 439,050 deaths and India (278,719) is third in terms of deaths.