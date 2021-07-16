Indian sailor in United Arab Emirates: Indian sailor in Dubai wins jackpot in lottery: Indian sailor wins jackpot in Dubai

Dubai

The fortunes of an Indian sailor changed when he won a prize of Rs 7.45 crore in a raffle in the United Arab Emirates. This information was received from the news in the media on Thursday. According to a Gulf News report, Ganesh Shinde (36), a resident of Thane, Maharashtra, purchased the jackpot ticket from the official Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise Draw website on June 16 before arriving here.

Shinde works as a navigator for a Brazilian company and he travels between Dubai and Rio de Janeiro with a transit stopover in Dubai.

Upon arriving here, he learned that he had won the jackpot. “It’s amazing,” he told Gulf News. I still can’t believe it. This is a great opportunity and I am very happy and thank you Dubai Duty Free. I will be going there soon.

want to buy a car, an apartment

Shinde said he has been buying lotteries regularly over the past two years. He said he wanted to buy a car, an apartment with that amount and save money for the education of the children. The Millennium Millionaire Lucky Draw was launched in 1999 and is the 181st Indian winner. According to reports, Indian citizens are buying the most tickets for the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millennium Prize Draw.

The lot of many shines through the lottery

A few days ago, the life of a 37-year-old Indian driver was also turned upside down. Together with his nine companions from different countries, he won the lottery of two crore dirhams (approximately 40 crore rupees). Ranjith Somarajan, resident of Kerala and driver in Abu Dhabi, had been buying tickets for three years.