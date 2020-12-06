Indian sailors freed: 14 Indian sailors freed from captivity by Houthi rebels return home from Dubai – Indian sailors released from captivity by Houthi rebels leave Dubai for India

Dubai

14 Indian sailors stranded in Yemen for more than 10 months since the sinking of the ship in the Gulf of Aden left Saturday for India by plane from Dubai. The Indian Embassy in Djibouti said in a statement that 14 sailors were apprehended by the local Houthi force in Yemen on February 14, 2020. According to the statement, “the Indian Embassy in Djibouti succeeded in removing them. rescue on November 28 through its office in Sana’a after continuous and relentless efforts.

According to the embassy, ​​the blocked Indians’ passports, other documents and their personal effects were lost. He also called on all maritime authorities and others to take note of their situation and support them. The sailors who were released are identified as Mohanraj Thanigachalam, William Nikamden, Ahmed Abdul Gafoor Wakankar, Feruz Nasruddin Jari, Sandeep Balu Lohar, Nilesh Dhanraj Lohar, Hiron SK, Dawood Mahmood Jivarak, Chetan Hari Chandra Gavas, Tanmayje Rajendra Mane. Kumar, Maniraj Mariyappan, Praveen Thammakaranataivada and Abdul Wahab Mustaba.

The Indian Embassy in Dubai has confirmed the arrival of these sailors. Chandrashekhar Bhatia, of the Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum (GMBF), said Indian nationals flew to Mumbai from Dubai International Airport on Saturday evening. Bhatia also shared a letter signed by Sunil Manjerkar, GMBF global president, in which he thanked the government and officials who secured the release of the sailors. Bhatia shared another note, in which the sailors claimed they had not received a salary in the past 10 months. He called on his Omani employer and the Indian Embassy in Oman to release the wages of the sailors.