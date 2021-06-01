Indian scientists warn in early stages of 3rd wave of coronavirus – Whidbey Daily News

He urged British Prime Minister Boris John to postpone plans to lift the Bor Cadown for a few weeks from June 21.

London. There are signs of a third wave in the UK. This has been confirmed by an Indian scientist. This famous scientist has warned that Britain is in the early stages of the third wave of coronavirus infection. He has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to postpone plans to remove the lockdown from June 21 for a few weeks.

Read on: Each couple will be able to have three children in China, so a big decision had to be made

There has been a rapid increase in cases of coronary infections

According to Ravi Gupta, a member of the government’s ‘New and E-Filled Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group’ (NERVATAG) and a professor at Cambridge University, there is a risk of rapid growth of B1.617, despite relatively few new cases. Strengthens corona virus infection. More than 3,000 cases of corona virus have been reported in Britain for the fifth day in a row on Sunday.

Postpone lift lift plan

Gupta has requested the Prime Minister to postpone the plan to lift the lockdown from June 21. This will help prevent corona cases. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 4,499,939. At the same time, 1,28,043 patients have died so far. Gupta says Britain is already in the grip of a third wave. Corona forms have been found in three-fourths of the new cases found here in India.

Read more: Get 100 million apartments to be vaccinated in Hong Kong

This is the initial wave

He said there are currently fewer cases but all the waves start with lower numbers. In such a situation, it can explode later, so it is an early wave. Vaccination is getting better in the UK. So, maybe this wave will take longer to emerge than the previous waves.