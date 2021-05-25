Indian Shopkeeper Massachusetts Lottery Ticket: An Indian merchant in the United States returned a million dollar lottery ticket to a woman she had thrown away: a family of Indian descent returned a lottery ticket from a million dollars to an American

A family of Indian descent living in the US state of Massachusetts set an excellent example of honesty. The family returned a lottery ticket to the local woman they thought was unnecessary and were thrown away. Thanks to this post, this woman became a mistress of over 7 crore overnight. The family of Indian descent is commended for their honesty.

The woman was hurriedly dumped because the ticket was useless

According to some sources, Lee Rose Fiega bought a lottery ticket in March from a store called “Lucky Stop”. The shop is owned by a family of Indian descent living in the Southwick area. Women often bought tickets at this store. Fiega told me I had a lunch break and I was in a rush. I scrapped the ticket number in a hurry and seeing that my lottery had not come out, I gave them a ticket and asked them to throw it away.

Indian trader had ticket for 10 days

According to the New York Post report, the woman had not completely scratched off the ticket in a hurry and kept the ticket for ten days among the unsold tickets. After that, Abhi Shah, son of the shop owner, got an eye on this post. In the news, Abhi Shah said that this ticket was sold by his mother Aruna Shah and the woman who sold it was our regular customer.

Lottery information found by looking at inactive tickets

The local WWLP TV station quoted Abhi in its news that one evening I was looking at the unused tickets and noticed that they were not scratching the number correctly. I scratched the number and saw it had a million dollar reward. Its price in Indian rupees is 72,790,700 rupees.

A ticket returned to an honest woman

Abhi joked that I became a millionaire overnight. He said he had thought of buying a car with this money, but then decided to return the ticket. The Shah family said the decision to return the ticket was not an easy one. Store owner Munish Shah said we didn’t sleep two nights. He called my mother in India ie his grandmother and they said to me, turn over the bill, we don’t want this money. The family then decided to return the ticket.

There’s a lot of praise all over America

About the whole incident Fiaga said when Shah came to call me I said I was working but he said no you have to come so I went there and after I got there low, I understood everything. I couldn’t believe it. I cried and hugged them. He is commended for this work from a family of Indian origin.