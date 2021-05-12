Indian student shot dead in Canada: Indian student shot dead by uncle in Canada, arrested charged – Indian student shot dead by uncle in Canada charged arrested

Toronto

In Canada, a 43-year-old man has been charged with shooting his 19-year-old nephew and attempting to murder his wife. Gamdur Singh Brar, who shot dead his nephew Harmanjot Singh Bhattal in Edmonton over the weekend and seriously injured his wife Satveer Kaur Brar, has been charged with first degree murder and attempted murder.

The victim, Harmanjot Singh Bhattal, arrived in Canada on a study visa in December 2018 from the village of Bhattal in the Barnala district of Punjab. The only son of his parents, Bhattal studied at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) and lived with his maternal uncle. The accused allegedly had an argument with his wife. Then he set fire to the vehicle in which his wife was traveling with Bhattal.

After injuring Bhattal and Satveer, Gamdur fled the place. The incident occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday in the Sherwood Park area of ​​Edmonton. Shortly after, officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrived. Bhattal succumbed to his gunshot wound. The woman was rushed to hospital where her condition remains critical.

The accused wanted to kill him, but his 19-year-old nephew became a victim. Police subsequently arrested the accused and brought him to court where he was not released on bail. The next hearing in the case will be on June 12. Meanwhile, a “GoFundami” campaign was launched to raise funds to send Bhattal’s body to India.