Indian techie woman found dead in US: Indian engineer, pregnant woman found dead at home in America, innocent child crying

Washington / Mumbai

An Indian engineer and his wife were found dead at their home in the United States. Neighbors saw their four-year-old daughter crying alone on the balcony, after which her death was traced. Family sources gave this information on Friday. Balaji Bharat Rudrawar (32) and his wife Aarti Balaji Rudrawar (30) were found dead Wednesday at their home in New Jersey.

Her neighbors saw the girl crying and informed the local police, after which the police entered her home. Balaji’s father, Bharat Rudwar, said local police informed him of the incident on Thursday. The cause of death is not yet known. US police said they would share the post-mortem report. Several US media reports claimed they were both stabbed dead.

Rudrawar said, “My daughter-in-law was seven months pregnant. We went to his house and planned to return to America. I don’t know the reason for the death. They were happy and their neighbors were also good. “American officials told me that after the necessary formalities, it would take at least eight to ten days for the bodies to reach India,” he said.

Rudrawar said, “My granddaughter is now with a friend of my son. He had many friends in the local Indian community. Indians constitute over 60% of the population of New Jersey. Balaji Rudrawar, an IT professional from Ambajogai in Beed District, Maharashtra, visited the United States in August 2015 with his wife. They got married in December 2014. Her father is a businessman.