Indian Viagra in America: Indian arrested in America with 3200 Viagra pills: 3200 Viagra pills seized in custody by Indians in the United States

Washington

An Indian was picked up at the Chicago airport in Hirat. The man was charged with illegally importing 3,200 Viagra tablets. Their price is 96,000 US dollars. This person claimed that he takes these pills for his friends and that in India they can be taken without a medical prescription.

Unsatisfactory response

This information is given in an official press release. The U.S. Department of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement on Friday without releasing the passenger’s name that he had returned to the United States from India and that bullets were recovered from him during the ‘baggage control. The statement said that when he could not give a satisfactory answer about the introduction of such a large quantity of Viagra pills, the authorities took him into custody.

Presented to friends

CBP said in a statement: “During the examination of the baggage, officers recovered 3,200 sildenafil citrate tablets (100 mg) from him. When asked why the passenger had so many pills from him, he said it was for his friends and it is believed that they can be taken in India even without a prescription.