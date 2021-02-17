Indian warehouse fire in dubai kerala hc: accident in a warehouse in dubai, victims at the high court shelter in kerala

Dubai

Indian migrants who lost their valuables in an accident at a warehouse in Dubai have filed a petition in the High Court of Kerala. They demanded that they receive legal assistance to recover their balance. According to Gulf News, the petitioners claimed to have donated thousands of dirhams of valuable goods to the UAE freight company in Kerala, which was destroyed by the fire.

Many of these people lost their jobs during the Kovid epidemic and had to send their families home. Kerala High Court lawyer Jose Abraham told Gulf News: “This petition has been brought before the Kerala High Court because most of the victims are from Kerala. They are not able to travel to the United Arab Emirates to advocate for their cause. In this case, the High Court of Kerala sent a notice to the central government asking the Indian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates to help the victims there so that they can obtain their compensation.

This notice was served by Judge PV The bench led by Asha issued. In this regard, the authorities concerned have been requested to provide free legal aid to examine the petitioners’ complaints and to initiate legal proceedings for redress. According to the petition, the petitioners claimed that they lost their jobs due to an epidemic and then paid thousands of dirhams to the freight company to return their goods home, but their goods had not reached them even after their return home. He had collected this precious object with many years of hard work.

The petitioners referred their remarks to the Principal Secretary of NORKA (the organization which oversees the affairs of Keralite non-residents), who visited the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi. George Joseph, who lost his job in March last year, paid the company 5,700 dirhams to ship its goods. At the same time, Ramdas Paruvayakode, who works as a technical engineer in Dubai, had sent thousands of dirhams for his family, a new fridge, a washing machine and a lot of things that burned in the warehouse.

Apart from that, he had also paid thousands of dirhams for shipping to the company. “We have lost thousands of dirhams, we must be compensated,” said Rosie Kurien, 43, who lost a lot of precious furniture and music systems to the fire. On the other hand, Mangesh Prasad Chafolkar, who has worked as a freelance IT consultant in Dubai for the past 22 years, said: “I sent a lot of TV cabinets, beds, kitchen equipment, certificates of my children, of trophies. Not only that, it also included our family photos, videos, and lots of antics. Our lives have been turned upside down due to the burning of goods. Hope to get something good. ‘