Indian Women Scientists: Indian Women Scientists for the Moon Mars Mission Agni: Indian Scientist on the Moon’s Fire Mission to Mars

“Science does not differentiate between men and women, only work matters” – Indian women scientists have given definite answers to society through historic successes in the country’s footsteps, which undermines the capacities of women for centuries. Whether it is to put India’s power on the ground or to carry the tricolor in space, these women have proven that the narrow mind cannot resist an intelligence unmatched in their country. Muthiah Vanita and Ritu Karidhal associated with the Agni missile with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Agni Missile, Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan are examples of how women of Indian descent like Swati Mohan get their iron in Western countries How does this scientist handle the ISRO front to find answers to space-related questions.

‘Agniputri’ Tacy Thomas

When it comes to India’s missiles, perhaps the first thought is that of former President Abdul Kalam Azad, nicknamed “India’s missile man.” However, the Agni Missile series also gave India the “Agni Putri” who sees Kalam as its mentor. Tacy Thomas made history in the development of missiles equipped with nuclear weapons and capabilities, considered a male domain, when she became the first woman to lead the missile project in India. In the area of ​​doctoral missile orientation, Tasey was associated with the Agni program during development flights. He designed the Agni missile guidance system. She says science has no sex.

Vanita Muthiah – Chandrayaan-2

Muthiah has over 40 years with Vanita and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). During this time, Vanita reached many heights and pushed ISRO forward. He played a key role in the launch and success of Mangalyaan in 2013. With India’s ambitious Chandrayaan-2 mission, she became ISRO’s first female project director, while also being called the country. of the “third world”, India has proven that the women of our country are unmatched in the world. Electronic systems engineer Vanita previously managed the data operations of the country’s remote sensing satellites. It is said about them that no problem or puzzle can stand in front of them. Vanita received the award for best female scientist in 2006 by the Astronautical Society of India.

Ritu Karidhal-Mangalyaan

Ritu Karidhal, Indian rocket woman. Ritu, who was deputy director of operations for Mangalyaan in 2013-2014, took over as director of the Chandrayaan-2 mission. Ritu was responsible for the design of the Chandrayaan-2 autonomy system. Ritu, who holds a Masters in Aerospace Engineering from IISC Bengaluru, also won the ISRO Team Award for the Mars Orbiter mission and the ISRO Young Scientist Award from then-APJ President Abdul Kalam Azad. in 2007. Ritu had said of MOM: “MOM was a big challenge. We had to prepare for it in 18 months. It was the first Indian satellite to have large-scale on-board autonomy to solve its own problems. The most important female scientists had succeeded in this mission alongside male scientists.