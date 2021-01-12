Indiana Jones returns from Machine Games

Unexpected news, but at the same time very interesting. MachineGames, the creators of Wolfenstein and part of Bethesda are going to develop an Indiana Jones game. This was confirmed on Bethesda Twitter. The game is at an early stage of development and will be long in coming.

MachineGames to play Indiana Jones

LucasArts chose veteran studio MachineGames, which has a 12-year history and more than 120 employees. Development will in principle be multiplayer as the agreement between LucasArts and Bethesda predated Microsoft’s acquisition of the company.

The Upsala team will switch genders by focusing on the FPS (First Person Shooter) to get into a different perspective. This team will embody the most intrepid adventurer in cinema, masterfully played by Harrison Ford. It will now be necessary to see if this study can work on two projects at the same time or if they focus only on this one.

Indiana Jones’ latest game is long overdue, and older locals will remember the legendary Fate of Atlantis. Either way, we love the news and it’s great to bring such a legendary saga back to life.

As various sources have already indicated, it could reach Game Pass directly and could even have temporary exclusives if Microsoft negotiates it. But, the interesting part of this is the game. We will have time to discuss the future of this game.

In addition, the authorities must first accept Microsoft’s offer to buy Zenimax Media. During this time anything can happen, including the ban on the sale for monopoly concerns.