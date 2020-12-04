India’s C-130J Super Hercules: India’s C-130J Super Hercules to become lethal, US approval for 663 crore deal

India will modernize its powered C-130J Super Hercules heavy lift aircraft from China to Pakistan. This will not only increase the capacity of the aircraft, but also speed up its operation in inaccessible areas connected to the Chinese border. On Thursday, the United States approved India’s proposal to modernize this aircraft. The total value of this transaction is US $ 90 million (Rs. 6,637,716,000).

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) of the US Department of Defense said the proposed sale would support US foreign and national security policy by helping to strengthen US-India strategic ties and improve the security of a major defense partner. The DSCA issued an important sale notification to the US Congress stating that India remains an important force for political stability, peace and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions.

This offer has been made for the purchase of these devices

The requests India has made include aircraft spare and repair and return parts, cartridge or propellant (CAD or PAD) equipment, fire cartridge, radar alert receiver modern and a GPS. Their total cost is $ 900 million.

America promises to meet India’s needs

The Pentagon said the proposed sale would ensure that previously purchased aircraft could operate efficiently for the transport needs of the Indian Air Force, Army and Navy, local and international humanitarian aid and regional disaster relief. He said this sale of equipment and services would put the Air Force in a position to be mission-ready in terms of C-130J transport aircraft. India will have no difficulty in obtaining this additional assistance.

America has made India a major defense partner

According to the Pentagon, the proposed sale of these devices will not change the basic military balance in the region. The main contractor will be Lockheed-Martin (Georgia). In 2016, the United States took a major step forward and declared India as a major defense partner. By virtue of this, the United States can sell many of its modern weapons directly to India without the approval of the United States Congress.

Growing security cooperation in India and America

Security cooperation in the United States and India is steadily increasing amid mounting tensions from China. Billions of dollars in arms deals between India and the United States were finalized under President Donald Trump’s tenure. This year, when Donald Trump came to India on Republic Day, the MH-60 Romeo helicopter deal was finalized for the Indian Navy. Apart from that, India has also purchased Chinook heavy lift helicopters and Apache attack helicopters to protect the Ladakh border. India has also purchased GPS guided bombs from the United States.