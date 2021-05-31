Indie Games of the Week (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Old Sport Republic

Game news The independent games of the week (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC) Published on May 31st, 2021 at 12:10 pm, updated on May 31st, 2021 at 12:06 pm As every week, we offer you a selection to discover independent games that will be released between ports and new productions over the next seven days. The program includes: Action, Management and Tactics.

Middle Ages go

With Going Medieval, Foxy Voxel Studio offers a medieval game that combines management, survival and strategy. The player begins his adventure in 1346, at a time when 95% of the population did not survive a deadly pandemic. The last survivors must then stick together and rely on you to embody the leader of their new colony; it will have to settle in a world in which nature has regained its rights. So you have to manage all these little people, knowing that every citizen has their own history and ambitions for the future. You will also have to face many threats, between robbers, barbarians or even religious fanatics. Fortunately, you can set your traps and craft weapons and equipment. There is also a need to fight famine, manage food and materials, and then build an ideal shelter. Finally, you have the opportunity to help strangers with their problems and then welcome them to your home. The game will be subtitled entirely in French and will initially be available for Early Access. Release date: June 1, 2021 PC

Stonefly

Stonefly from the developers of Flight School Studio (the creators of Creature in the Well) is a colorful action RPG with a “relaxed” feel. The player faces the inventor Annika Stonefly and her mecha in the form of a mechanical insect, which is responsible for the progression within a wild fauna. In search of her family heritage, the heroine faces hungry insects along the way. Our character is entitled to a variety of skills that can be combined into devastating combos. Our mecha can soar into the air, send opponents to the background, and then return to the center of the arena. The materials dropped by the defeated enemies then make it possible to create a whole range of upgrades and new skills for our great machine. A game where you’ll meet unique characters like a gang of shipwrecked mech pilots and tackle questions of self-discovery, heritage and place in the world. The game will be translated into French. Release Date: June 1, 2021 PC PS4 PS5 ONE Xbox Series Switch

Hokko life

Hokko Life is a life simulation game that was introduced very early on as an alternative to Animal Crossing on the PC. The title asks you to take an old workshop and use it to get creative. It will be about designing a city in your own image by building buildings, furniture and a lot more. We are promised a fairly advanced object editor with the ability to create personalized clothing or furniture. You can also collect flowers, mix colors and use them to make wallpaper and flooring, which will give you the colorful atmosphere of Animal Crossing with its activities like insect hunting and fishing. It will also be possible to explore the forest or the abandoned mine to find resources. The texts and subtitles will be available in French. The game will be offered in Early Access first. Release Date: June 2, 2021 PC

Mud life

After a long exclusivity in the Epic Games Store, Sludge Life will be exported to Steam and Switch for € 11.99. Here you play as a vandal named Ghost in an open world, on a polluted island populated by cranky idiots and “in an atmosphere that is so heavy that you could almost feel it”. The title is examined from the first person perspective. The goal of our character: to find a place among the most famous taggers and to unlock one of the three possible endings: “Will you become the king of the island to mark every square centimeter still virgin?” find the way out? Or do you just set fire to everything, including yourself? ”A game that its publisher Devolver describes as a“ playful farce ”, which is the second time that Terri Vellmann has worked together. In 2017, they jointly released High Hell, a neon-colored PC FPS inspired by classic arcade games. Release Date: June 2, 2021 PC Switch

Astalon: tears of the earth

Here’s a new indie production that’s once again inspired by the 80s and 90s. With Astalon: Tears of the Earth, the LABSworks studio has decided to pay homage to the time of the NES. Overall, the title is a mix of 2D Metroidvania and Pixel Art Style Roguelite. The goal: to save your village, which is threatened by a powerful poison that threatens to decimate it; for this it will be necessary to venture into a mysterious tower. This houses monsters, traps, relics and powers of all kinds. The player has the choice between three classes, each of which benefits from their own gameplay: warrior, archer and magician. Aided by the power of immortality given to her by her pact with Epimetheus, the Titan of Death, these heroes are supported. You will understand this means they can return from the dead with enhanced statistics. The campfires will make it possible to save, change characters, but also learn more about their history. These original characters were created by the Japanese artist Ryusuke Mita, the author and designer of the manga Dragon Half. Designer and songwriter Matt Kapp tells us about a world inspired by Mad Max and Fist of the North Star.Release date: June 3, 2021 PC PS4 ONE Switch Astalon: Tears of the Earth

The last spell

The Last Spell is the latest game from the French studio CCCP, based in Lille. This turn-based tactical RPG with rogue-lite structure takes us into a post-apocalyptic and dark fantasy world. A difficult mission awaits you: a group of warriors must defend mankind’s last stronghold against hordes of monsters long enough to cast the final spell, a spell that would destroy all magic on earth. In this universe, the Great Catastrophe fell on Earth after decades of war and the intervention of a dozen power-drunk warriors and wizards. Every night there are attacks by hordes of bloodthirsty monstrosities who have come to destroy the ports. In addition to sending your troops to fight the invaders, you also need to fortify your city by laying traps and other watchtowers. Your units can evolve through a skill tree and bonus features. Every time you fail, you come back to life stronger. A game that starts in Early Access first and is presented by the makers of the management and survival games Dead in Vinland and Dead in Bermuda. A demo is available on Steam. Release Date: June 3, 2021 PC

Mighty goose

Mighty Goose is a run & gun in which you play a bounty hunter goose. Everywhere in the galaxy our character has to destroy the villains on his way like a metal snail with the most powerful weapons and war machines. The gameplay will test your reflexes, timings, and techniques. Many improvements will be possible to lead us to our ultimate goal of eliminating the King of the Void, who rules the galaxy with the help of his army of minions and mechanical monsters. It will be necessary to go through several planets full of danger. An adventure to live to the rhythm of a soundtrack with electronic rock and jazz fusion styles. Release Date: June 5, 2021 PC PS4 ONE Switch

Come out this week too

Two Strikes, a hand-drawn 2D fighting game. The player begins deadly battles that can be decided in a turn or two. Until We Die, a side-scrolling strategy game, will be released on PC on May 31st, in which you have to fight mutants in the tunnels of a post-apocalyptic subway. Released June 3rd on PC Slipways, a game that aims to weave a web of planets into a business empire. Released June 3rd on PC Creators for Sale and its World of Horror-worthy DA offer a compilation of 5 Point’n Click and Visual Novel short stories. Released for PC on June 6th, Sunblaze, a platform game in which Josie is trapped in her father’s simulator. Released June 3rd for PC and Switch. From Tiraxa, writing jeuxvideo.com MP