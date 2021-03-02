Indigo flight emergency landing in Karachi: Passenger killed on Indian plane to Lucknow, had to make emergency landing in Pakistan – Indigo flight made emergency landing in Pakistan Karachi after death of ‘a passenger

Karachi

An Indian plane going from Sharjah to Lucknow must make an emergency landing in Pakistan after the death of a passenger inside the plane. This aircraft is touted by Indigo Airlines. It is said that a passenger inside the plane suffered a heart attack and died instantly. The aircraft was in the air at the time of the incident.

According to Pakistani media, IndiGo Airlines flight number 6E1412 had to make an emergency landing at Karachi airport in Pakistan. It is said that when the passenger inside the plane had a heart attack, the pilot requested permission from Karachi airport for an emergency landing. The passenger died even before the plane landed.

When the passenger died, IndiGo said he was diverted to Karachi after a medical emergency on a plane from Sharjah to Lucknow. Unfortunately, the passenger could not be rescued and the medical team declared him dead at the airport. It is said that this plane had to go to Ahmedabad first, from there it should return to Lucknow.