Individuals must refund their box – ScoopCube

the essentials In France, more than 32 million households are equipped with a Linky meter. And one nasty surprise, Le Parisien announces that individuals will start refunding the little green box from 2022.

Bad surprise for households equipped with a Linky meter! And there are many, 90%. According to Le Parisien, the Court of Auditors estimates a reimbursement of 5.7 billion euros, or 130 euros per case, including manufacturing and installation, to which additional costs are added. An amount that consumers will have to reimburse from 2022. When using the small yellow box, Enedis had announced that it would take over 5.39 billion euros … but in the end it is the consumer who toggles.

In September 2011, when the meter changed, Eric Besson, then Minister for Industry and Energy, said in Le Parisien that the new Linky meter wouldn’t cost a penny. Enedis had announced that it would take over 5.39 billion euros: 10% of its own funds and the rest thanks to a loan from the European Investment Bank.