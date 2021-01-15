Indonesia earthquake Breaking news: Strong earthquake triggers landslides flattens homes many deaths – Devastation in Indonesia

Strong points:

At least 15 people have died in Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island earthquake, due to earthquake landslides, thousands have to leave their homes in the dark of night, at least 600 people injured in Hanjakarta earthquake and landslide

At least 15 people have died in a severe earthquake that struck the island of Sulawesi in Southeast Asia, Indonesia, after midnight. Thousands of people had to leave their homes in the dark of the night due to landslides that followed the earthquake. At least 600 people were injured in this earthquake and landslide. It is believed that the death toll could increase. The intensity of this earthquake was measured 6.2 on the Richter scale.

Indonesian officials said at least 15 people were killed and 600 others injured. They said they were getting information from the affected areas. The number of victims is expected to increase. In a video released by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, a girl is trapped in the rubble of a house and begging for help. The girl also said her mother was alive but couldn’t get out.

Patients were transported outside to temporary emergency tents

Rescuers told him he was doing his best to help her. According to TV channels, the earthquake damaged part of a hospital and patients were transferred to temporary emergency tents outside. The American Geological Survey reported that around two thousand people have been placed in several temporary shelter sites. He said the magnitude of the earthquake that struck early Friday was 6.2.

The epicenter of this earthquake was at a depth of 18 km in the Mamuzu district of West Sulawesi province. In the same area, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the sea on Thursday. The Indonesian Disaster Agency reported that 8 people died after falling into houses and buildings. Only 600 people were injured in the district of Majane. It is said that 300 houses were destroyed there and 15,000 people had to take refuge in the shelters.