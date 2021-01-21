Indonesia earthquake: Days after devastating earthquake struck 6.8 magnitude earthquake Indonesia – About 7 Richter scale earthquake in Indonesia

Jakarta

Indonesia, which had suffered a devastating earthquake a few days ago, was again felt on Thursday on the Magnitude 7 Richter scale. At the moment, there is no information on the losses. in human lives due to it and the tsunami warning was not given. A magnitude 6.2 earthquake that hit Indonesia a few days ago killed around 100 people.

Intensity 6.8 on the Richter scale

According to the European Seismological Center for the Mediterranean, the epicenter of this earthquake was 122 km below the ground. Its intensity was previously reported to be 7.2 on the Richter scale, later described as 6.8. The earthquake occurred in the afternoon in Kepulon Talod, Indonesia. This was also felt in Dondaguten, Philippines. At the same time, its effect is also being felt on the east coast of America.

A few days ago, a violent earthquake that hit the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia after midnight killed around 100 people and injured hundreds. Thousands of people had to leave their homes in the dark of night due to landslides that followed the earthquake.

Indonesia enters the Ring of Fire

Indonesia arrives at Ring of Fire. It is a seismic zone that lies between the San Andreas fault in California and Mout St. Helens in Washington state. West of this ring is the Alpide belt. It has the highest seismic activity after the ring. The Ring and Alpaid region has experienced 95% earthquakes in the 11,700 years since the Ice Age. 4 of the 6 biggest earthquakes of this century have happened here. Of the 10 earthquakes that claimed the most deaths in the world, 3 of them suffered from Indonesia.