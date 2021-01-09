World

Indonesia: flight broken from Jakarta, 59 passengers on board – Indonesia Sriwijaya Air flight 182 lost contact after taking off from Jakarta

A theft has been reported missing since it was flown from Jakarta, the Indonesian capital. According to reports, this flight number 182 of Srivijaya Air has 59 passengers. So far, no information on the location of the theft could be found.

