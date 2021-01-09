Indonesia: Plane missing immediately after flight, world at risk of crash – Irish Sriwijaya Air SJ182 plane with 62 passengers on board fears crash, updates

Strong points:

An airliner missing after taking off from Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, is expected to crash. Airline Boeing 737 flight from Jakarta to West Kalimantan province, Tutis This aircraft has more than 50 people on board, Search and Rescue Administration in Jakarta

One flight has gone missing since it flew from Jakarta, the Indonesian capital. This Srivijaya Air flight number SJ 182 would have 62 passengers. Photos of the plane wreckage are going viral on Indonesian social media. However, the official crash of the plane has not yet been confirmed. Earlier in 2018, the Indonesian Lion Air flight crashed into the sea, killing 189 people.

This plane is 26 years old

According to the plane’s registration number, the 26-year-old Boeing 737-500, which was reportedly missing, is that of the plane. Who flew from Socarno-Hatta Airport in Jakarta on Saturday night. It is said that four minutes after take-off, contact with the aircraft was lost.

Photo of a viral plane wreck on social networks

Plane debris is broadcast on television and on social media in Indonesia. However, the plane crash has not yet been officially confirmed. According to a BBC report, many residents of an island close to the plane’s disappearance have claimed to have found items they believed to be part of the missing plane.

The plane descended 10 thousand feet in 1 minute

According to FlightRadar24, the plane was tracked losing an altitude of 10,000 feet in just one minute. Since then, the possibility of anything untoward has increased. If a plane goes down so fast, it increases the chances of crashing. Meanwhile, the Indonesian government has activated rescue teams for the rescue operations.

The low cost airline is Srivijay Air

Srivijay Air is a local low budget airline from Indonesia. Which provides air service to Indonesia and other Southeast Asian destinations. The company said it was still collecting information about the theft. According to the report, the plane is not Boeing’s 737 Max, which has been involved in two major crashes in recent years.

Indonesia flight also crashed in 2018

In October 2018, an Indonesian Lion Air flight crashed into the sea in which 189 people involved in the plane were killed. The plane was also the victim of an accident at sea 12 minutes after taking off from the capital Jakarta.

Rescue and rescue operations underway

Indonesian Transport Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawati said the Boeing 737-500 plane took off from Jakarta at around 1:56 p.m. and lost contact with the control tower at around 2:40 p.m. “In coordination with l ‘National Search and Rescue Agency and the National Transport Safety Committee, an investigation is underway into the missing plane,’ he said in a statement.

Boeing’s 737 MAX plane has been the subject of controversy

The plane that went missing from Jakarta is also described as Boeing’s 737 series, although it is not Max. Max has previously raised questions about the safety of the plane. News has even come that Boeing is considering stopping production of this aircraft.

What’s wrong with this plane

The biggest problem is with its engine. Even if fuel is saved, the engine itself can reduce its speed and cause the vessel to stop. To overcome this problem, the company has deployed software called MCAS. But often this software also gives false instructions, which increases the chances of a ship crashing.