Indonesia Sriwijaya air crash: Why did an Indonesian plane crash into the sea? Investigators declared cause – Air crash in Indonesia in Sriwijaya, throttle stick stuck, investigator says

Indonesia Sriwijaya air crash: Why did an Indonesian plane crash into the sea?

Jakarta

The cause of the plane that crashed at sea on January 9 was discovered in Indonesia. Indonesian investigators said on Wednesday that the Boeing plane crashed by Srivijay Air last month may have disrupted the oil supply to its engine. 62 people on board the plane were killed in this accident.

The pilot had difficulty piloting the vessel

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Committee said they still had to fight to figure out the exact cause of the plane’s fall in the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from Jakarta on January 9. Investigators have released a preliminary report, which details that the pilot struggled to operate the plane just after the plane took off.

The plane fell due to no oil reaching the engine

Senior investigator Nurchayo Utomo said that the lever associated with the oil supply to the aircraft’s left engine automatically pulled out, which reduced the power received by the engine and the aircraft fell into the ‘ocean. He said pilots on previous flights of 26-year-old planes had complained about problems in this automated system.

26-year-old plane crashed

According to the aircraft registration number, the crashed aircraft was of the 26-year-old Boeing 737-500 series. The plane took off from Socarno-Hatta Airport in Jakarta. Air traffic control lost contact with the aircraft just four minutes after takeoff.