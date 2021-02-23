Indonesian Air Force to purchase Rafale and F-15EX fighter jets: Indonesia to purchase Rafale and F-15 EX fighter jets

Strong points:

Indonesia cancels agreement to purchase Sukhoi SU-35 from Rahus which will purchase Rafale and F-15 EXs from Indonesia amid growing threat from China Indonesia does not buy fighter jets to Russia for fear of US sanctions

Indonesia has refused to buy the Russian Sukhoi SU-35 fighter jet amid mounting tensions with China. The country has now started preparations to purchase the advanced American F-15Ex fighter aircraft, the C-130J Surper Hercules transport aircraft, the Predator drone, the Rafale de France combat aircraft, the warning radar early from Italy. In December last year, Indonesia signed an agreement to purchase 36 units of Rafale fighter jets from France. This was confirmed by French Defense Minister Florence Parle himself.

What weapons is Indonesia buying?

According to the Asia Times report, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabao Subianto said French-made Rafale and F-15EX planes were preparing to include the fighters. We will get these aircraft over the next three years, which will strengthen our front-line aviation safety. It is about to purchase 36 Rafale fighter jets, 8 Boeing F-15 EXs, three Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules transport planes, six MQ-1 Predator drones with three Airbus A330 tanker planes for in-flight refueling. . In addition, Indonesia also purchases the Leonardo early warning radar system in Italy.

What will Indonesia be able to spend so much money on?

If Indonesia buys all of these weapons, it will be its biggest defense deal. But the big question is whether Indonesia has an amount of $ 11 billion that it can spend instead of this deal. Indeed, experts believe that Indonesia is already in debt. The economic situation of this country has thinned because of the Corona virus. In such a situation, how can the government spend so much money on defense purchases without threats of external aggression?

What is Indonesia’s defense budget

Indonesia’s defense budget for 2021 is US $ 9.2 billion. The 2021 spending also includes $ 3 billion for military modernization. In such a situation, the government will have to spend the total money on these weapons only. President Joko Widodo has proposed increasing the budget in 2019 to $ 20 billion. At that time, Indonesia’s GDP was growing at a rate of 7 percent. But Indonesia’s GDP is only 5% at the moment and foreign investment is almost at a standstill.

Indonesia says no to Russian fighter jets

Indonesia previously planned to buy 11 Su-35 fighter jets and 16 twin-engine Su-27 and Su-30 aircraft. The $ 1.1 billion deal is expected to further strengthen defense relations between Indonesia and Russia. But, America has changed the whole atmosphere by showing fear of Katsa sanctions. The United States has warned that if Indonesia buys weapons from Russia, they could be banned.