Indra attracts 700 young engineers

In the war for talent, Indra, one of the world’s leading technology and consulting companies, managed to convince more than 700 young engineers who logged on to a unique live virtual event, organized especially for them. With an innovative proposal, Indra showed them the potential to develop their career in the company and encouraged them to be the protagonists of technological developments which, in the decades to come, will revolutionize the world of transport and defense.

In addition to exceeding the initial expectations of bringing together 500 engineers, more than 75% of the 719 young people finally present remained connected during an hour and a half of the event and participated by answering various questions and surveys revealing their interests and motivations. . For example, according to respondents to one of them, what they value most when working in a company is by far professional development, followed by learning and projects.

In that sense, Indra seemed like a great professional option, because when asked if they would recommend working for the company, Indra had a great review, achieving an NPS (Net Promoter Score) of 49, the result the difference between the percentage of promoters and detractors, which is considered a more than remarkable score according to this indicator, being around 50 points. Participants also rated 4.33 out of 5 satisfaction with the virtual experience.

With these results, Indra has achieved its goal of attracting and incorporating young STEM talents to promote their cultural transformation and develop their new solutions and services, such as engineering assistants and interested people who register on the https site: // trabajoenindra. Aplygo.com will also have the opportunity to be part of the business.

“An expansive and accelerated cycle begins, with a high degree of disruption, new sectors are generated in which there is no global domain yet and we need you, because from Indra we can place the ‘Spain as the spearhead, not only of Europe but also on a global scale ”, underlined in her speech at the event Isabel Gonzlez, director of Digital Labs, the field of advanced technologies of transport and defense of ‘Indra.

In addition to learning about pioneering projects in the world, which “in many cases can only be done in Indra”, and listening to “stories in a minute” on the trajectory of certain professionals, engineers Guests also imbibed Indra’s culture with the different discussions, in which terms such as innovation, learning, impact, diversity, internal mobility or inspiring colleagues were repeated.

The “hook” of projects

Asked what projects they liked the most after the exhibitions, the young people online responded that they felt particularly drawn to space surveillance radar, which protects satellites from colliding with space debris and is “capable to detect a ball of debris. in space more than 1,000 kilometers from Earth. Guillermo Monzn, professional with 30 years of experience at Indra, including five expatriates in the United States, and current director of the company’s space programs, explained the project from its political and technological germ to its future potential. project is particularly motivating and exciting for three reasons: we are developing a new cutting-edge product in which we have participated from the early stages; Indra played a leading role in the launch of the Spanish space surveillance program; and it is a product with a huge future all over the world, because of the demand that may exist and because it will also be used for space traffic management, which will now be a reality, ”he explained.

The FCAS project, the largest and most advanced European defense program, in which Indra is the national industrial coordinator, was also highly appreciated. “It is a pride to contribute to the air defense of Spain and its allies, but it is also a very ambitious project, because you are developing technologies that will enter service in 2040 and it is 20 years of development ahead of technology, ”said Sebastian. Laiseca, who, thanks to the ease of internal mobility at Indra, is now working on this iconic project, having gone through Minsait, an Indra company, and through the field of advanced transport and defense technologies in just three years.

Sofa Herranz, who joined Indra six months ago, also underlined the sustainability of the projects “because it allows to evolve, train and grow at the same time as the project itself”

Sustainable mobility

Young guests also enjoyed the upcoming mobility talks, with air taxis flying “in just five years”, self-driving cars traveling on smart roads, and drones sharing airspace with planes. “We are creating new technology for a world that does not yet exist. Drone traffic today does not occur in cities because the regulations are very restrictive, as without control incidents like those at Gatwick Airport can occur, but where drone traffic management systems exist, they can be made more flexible, ”explains Patricia Hervas, responsible for developing these systems at Indra and who is currently coordinating a project involving 18 European countries.

For his part, Julen Garca detailed what the “technologically demanding” project he is working on consists of: “These are remote digital towers which replace the traditional control tower with a mast with ultra HD and 4K cameras which allow a 360 ° vision, make a great optical zoom to observe planes before they take off from landing wheels and they are able to control more than 10 airports in a country. They are also applying augmented reality to provide information to controllers and artificial intelligence to follow the movement of an aircraft and identify possible problems more quickly ”.

According to Javier Garca Arevalillo, Indra’s transport expert consultant, the company is also “at the heart of European innovation as an important part of the Shift2Rail program, where the next mobility as a service (MaaS) standards are in progress. definition course ”. “At Indra, we transfer this knowledge to our solutions such as In-Mova Space or Travelpartner,” he said.

Rodrigo Castieira, Transport R&D coordinator, also insisted on this idea: “At Indra, innovation does not stop at projects, but we bring technology to the real world. This is the case of the autonomous car, which we tested on the A6 Madrid, Lisbon and Paris, or another project which, with Artificial Intelligence, detects the number of occupants and makes it possible to promote sustainable mobility policies “

Other young Indra professionals shared with clients their experience in the company and in its Indra Smart Start young talent program, such as Faisal El Mokhtari or Margarita del Castillo. The latter claimed to find inspiring people in Indra who learned a lot. “We are all rowing in the same direction to bring our technology to every corner and have a positive impact on the world.”

