industry-unites-to-achieve-sustainable-logistics

For a product to reach its destination, a well-oiled supply chain has to be put in place that would not work without the logistics operations that allow communication between its different links and the efficient transport of the products.

But logistics as a key element in the organization of companies has been joined by something urgent: that it be sustainable to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from this activity and thus be able to comply with the objective of climate neutrality – the balance between greenhouse gas emissions and removals is zero – established in the Paris Agreement of 2015.

In Spain, the transport sector is the largest responsible for GHG emissions (27, 5%), according to data from the Transport and Logistics Observatory, ahead of other sectors such as industrial or energy. This is how María Tena, Director of Logistics and Transportation of the Association of Manufacturers and Distributors (Aecoc) explains: “Despite the current context, despite the growth of e-commerce and home delivery, the fight against climate change remains a priority. The new regulatory frameworks, such as the European Green Deal and the Climate Change and Energy Transition Law in Spain, reinforce the objectives of achieving climate neutrality in the 2050. These regulatory advances indicate that transport will be one of the sectors with the greatest impact on reducing CO₂ emissions, which makes sense for the sector with great incidence. ”

To face these challenges, a model is necessary that promotes sustainable logistics in companies and, as Tena explains, “that is collaborative and multisectoral, because the fight against climate change cannot be individual”.

Lean & Green, the response of the European Union

The European platform Lean & Green proposes precisely an action guide so that companies can reduce CO₂ emissions in their logistics activities at least 20% within a maximum period of five years, increasing this percentage gradually until reaching emission neutrality. The sustainable logistics proposed by this EU initiative, created in the Netherlands in 2008 and coordinated in Spain by Aecoc since charging, energy efficiency and the renovation of storage systems. “Lean & Green is a race towards the decarbonization of the logistics sector aligned with international regulations and with the Government’s Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan,” says Tena.

Companies within Lean & Green must present a sustainable logistics action plan, which sometimes serves to channel strategies already underway

To belong to it, the companies that are part of Lean & Green have to present a sustainable logistics action plan, which sometimes serves as a channel for strategies that they had already been developing, as Benito explains Vicente, Director of Supply Chain at Leroy Merlin, one of the 82 Spanish companies adhered to the European platform. “In this way we can efficiently align the different actors involved in the supply chain, set measurable objectives and reinforce our logistics operations,” adds Vicente.

The multisectoral nature of Lean & Green establishes that companies assume a series of commitments according to their type of business and that they will develop according to their sustainable logistics plan. The objective is to reduce 20% emissions by five years through different actions such as the concentration of flow in its logistics platforms, the use of electricity with a guarantee of renewable origin in warehouses and stores – which have been developing since 2020 -, the reduction of waste generation in reverse logistics or the adaptation of the transport and exchange infrastructures of goods (ports, airports and other intermodal platforms) for a sustainable model.

Among the actions carried out by Leroy Merlin, aimed at achieving an annual reduction in emissions of 5%, is the use of the train for the transport of goods, covering some of the connections between its logistics platforms. As the director of Supply Chain of the company explains, the use of the train allows optimizing the transport of imported goods that arrive in Valencia – in a small percentage, since the 72% of Leroy Merlin’s suppliers are national – and send them to the logistics platforms in Madrid and Guadalajara. From these locations there is also another route by train to Seville, for subsequent shipment by boat to the Canary Islands. Thanks to rail and boat transport, roads can be oxygenated. According to data from the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, road transport involves the emission of more than 83. 14 tons of CO₂ per year.

Other actions implemented by Lean & Green companies is the creation of regional production and storage centers, which allow satisfying product demand and reducing the mileage of the transport. A territorial logistics model carried out by Mahou San Miguel, another of the companies attached to the platform, and aimed at improving distribution efficiency in this type of business.

With seven production centers and 19 physical warehouses distributed throughout the Spanish territory , the brewery manages to flexibly manage an annual volume of more than 600 references and 3. 200 delivery points, which means 200. 000 orders per year. As the director of Logistics of the company, Carmen Calama, explains, “with these strategically scattered production centers, we can produce references at different points, bringing the factory closer to the demand of the territory. In other words, if a Mahou Cinco Estrellas is also consumed in Andalusia, it should not be transported from other locations further away in the country ”, he gives as an example.

For the optimization of transport it is important that the vehicles never go empty or with half load of merchandise. The multi-storey – taking advantage of the displacement of trucks for the distribution of other products – is being a sustainable solution for companies. In addition to Mahou San Miguel, this option is being used by supermarket chains such as Lidl, also attached to the community program. Its CSR director, Michaela Reischl, explains: “The implementation of sustainable actions also requires collaboration agreements between suppliers that are able to improve transport efficiency.”

Lidl Spain has managed to reduce its footprint of carbon by 30% in the last four years through different actions, among which the use of trucks powered by natural gas stands out. The company has 100 trucks of this type and plans to expand its fleet by 15% before 2023. This alternative fuel has environmental advantages over hydrocarbons such as gasoline and diesel, and its use is currently being promoted especially in heavy vehicles until renewable gases are a reality at European level.

Another trend among large companies is the substitution of ordinary trucks for mega trucks that, by almost doubling their capacity, “allows us to save one trip out of three,” says the Lidl board of directors.

In Aecoc consider that the renewal of the transport fleet is what can most reduce GHG emissions in the logistics sector, in addition to other actions related to digitization and energy efficiency. “An investment for which public co-financing is needed,” says María Tena. For this reason, Aecoc has presented a project of 1. 500 million euros to European Next Generation funds that would promote the sustainable logistics development of 3. 000 companies up to 2023. “This would allow SMEs to also create emission reduction plans as large companies are already doing,” concludes Tena.

Cities that adapt to logistics (and not the other way around) Yes There is a population nucleus where pollution is of particular concern, that is the city, over-congested by the growth of logistics operations. This is how Ramón García, director of Innovation and Projects of the Spanish Center for Logistics (CEL) explains it: “The transport of goods has always been a challenge for the mobility of cities, but with the increase in electronic commerce it has become even more manifest ”. Contrary to what one might think, logistics do not have to adapt to cities, but the other way around. “These new consumption habits, which also require more immediate delivery times, have come to stay, so we must begin to adapt cities so that transport and distribution of goods can be carried out in the most efficient and efficient way. least polluting possible ”, points out García. CEL, together with other entities, has developed an urban merchandise distribution model based on a network of micro-warehouses ( microhubs ) that would allow a 30% of the necessary vehicles and up to 50% of emissions. Dimensioned on a city like Madrid, this model proposes the creation of 30 microhubs (19 parcel and merchandise microhubs food and 15 of food merchandise) located in strategic areas to serve the entire city. “A collaborative and connected model that includes all operators, regardless of their size, because we have already seen that it is no longer a matter of each company managing its own logistics, that model is outdated and not sustainable,” concludes García.