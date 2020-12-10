INE calculates 45,684 coronavirus deaths through May, 18,557 more than government

Publication: Thursday December 10 2020 11:48

The National Institute of Statistics (INE) notes 45,684 deaths between January and May due to the coronavirus or suspected of having contracted the disease, a figure that exceeds 18,557 people whom the Ministry of Health has found to have perished from the COVID-19 in the first five months of the year.

These data appear in the advance of deaths according to the cause of death published this Thursday by the INE, where it is verified that COVID, within the group of infectious diseases, was the most frequent cause of death over this period, with 32,652 deaths from the “identified” virus and 13,032 recorded with the “suspect” virus.

In the first five months of 2020, there were 231,014 deaths in Spain, 43,537 more than in the same period of the previous year, which represents an increase of 23.2%; Among these deaths, it is worth highlighting the deaths due to infectious diseases which increased by 1,687.7% compared to the first five months of 2019, 67.5% of deaths corresponding to patients with identified COVID-19 and 26.9 % to patients suspected of COVID-19.

For the moment, a variation in the number of deaths with different trends is observed in the months of January and February and in those of March to May. Thus, the number of deaths decreased by 4.3% in January and February compared to the same period in 2019 (with 3568 less), while in the period from March to May 2020, the number of deaths increased by 44.8%, with 47,105 more.

By sex, 115,541 men died (21.9% more) and 115,473 women (24.6% more). Due to causes of death, most deaths were from natural causes -97.5% of the total, 225,164 people-, with 23.0% of deaths in the first five months of 2020 due to diseases of the system circulatory.

This figure, deaths due to the circulatory system, which is the leading cause of death (a rate of 112.2 deaths per 100,000 population), was 24.4% higher than in the same period of the previous year. This increase was accentuated in the months of March to May (47.2%). In contrast, external causes fell by 10.7% in the first five months of the year, a drop that reached 17.8% during the months of March to May.