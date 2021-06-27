Inés Arrimadas assures that she would support a motion of censure of the PP against Pedro Sánchez

Posted: Sunday June 27 2021 3:03 AM

“If Casado now brings forward a motion of censure against Sánchez, I would support it.” This is the declaration of intentions of the leader of the Citizens, Inés Arrimadas, in an interview for ‘El Mundo’, avoiding to say if the popular formation should present it to the Congress of Deputies.

However, he accuses the PP “of attacking the Cs instead of attacking the government”, which he believes that “many voters of the PP do not understand”. “If Casado presents a motion of censure, I would support it despite what they are doing to us,” insists Arrimadas.

He explains that he would take this decision “while thinking of what citizens deserve”, giving an example of the support of his training for the extensions of states of alert. “We are the party that takes on these things, which for Spain does things that they know they don’t give short-term votes, but that they are good,” he adds.

Arrimadas defends that his formation is “faithful to its pacts” and highlights its “good relations” with Pablo Casado. On a possible coalition with the PP in the face of the next elections, the leader of the Orange party puts it into perspective and sets a long-term vision. “We are not at this stage of the elections, the truth,” said Arrimadas.

Faced with a possible return of Albert Rivera on the political scene, Inés Arrimadas is clear: “He made a public commitment to the Spaniards to quit politics (…). I think that’s what he’s going to do and is what he needs to do, because that’s what he said he was going to do. “