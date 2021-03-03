Infanta Elena goes to La Zarzuela amidst controversy over his vaccination: first images in Spain

Updated: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 4:15 PM

Published on: 03.03.2021 12:55

Infanta Elena came to the Zarzuela Palace this afternoon a few hours after the controversy erupted because she was vaccinated with her sister Infanta Cristina against the coronavirus while enjoying a visit to the King Emeritus in the United Arab Emirates, according to Europa Press.

Doña Elena was seen arriving in her vehicle at Palacio de la Zarzuela hours after it was made clear by Casa del Rey that Felipe VI “is not responsible for the actions of his sisters”.

Previously, the infanta had already been caught arriving at the Foundation she works for and unwilling to respond to reports that she had been vaccinated in the United Arab Emirates, information she subsequently acknowledged through a communicated.

This Tuesday, we learned that, according to information from El Confidencial, infantas Elena and Cristina took advantage of a visit to their father to get a supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

The people involved in this news did not want to comment on the matter. In fact, when a reporter asked Elena what had happened, she preferred to remain silent. As can be seen in the video accompanying these lines, cameras captured her arriving at the Foundation she works for.

From Zarzuela, they dissociated themselves from what happened, recalling that “the king is not responsible for what his sisters do” and stressing that Felipe and Letizia as well as their daughters “will be vaccinated when it is theirs. tower”.

The socialist part of the government, for its part, declared that it was doing “a disservice to the institution” of the Royal Household and that it was something “inappropriate” because “they could be sensitive to the situation. “. They were more forceful from United We Can, deeming it necessary to resume “the debate on the Republican horizon”.