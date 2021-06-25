Infanta Elena to preside over royal family act again after two years

After two years of absence, the Infanta Elena will again preside over an act in the name of King Felipe VI. It will be next Tuesday that he will direct, at the Palacio de El Pardo, the awards ceremony for the XXX edition of the “Painting competition for children and young people for schools”, organized by the National Heritage.

It is customary that the prizes for this competition are awarded by the Infanta Elena. In 2014, the king established rules according to which he can mandate his representation in acts, without the person in charge receiving remuneration for it.

Infanta Elena also presided over this same act in June 2019, while in 2020, an official handover ceremony did not take place due to the pandemic.