Infantas Elena and Cristina reportedly vaccinated against COVID during visit to King Emeritus in United Arab Emirates

Updated: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 8:47 PM

Published on: 03/02/2021 20:38

Infants Elena and Cristina were vaccinated against COVID the second week of February in the United Arab Emirates, as learned from El Confidencial.

Juan Carlos I’s daughters reportedly took advantage of a visit to their father to get the coveted coronavirus vaccine. The King Emeritus has also been vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 in Abu Dhabi, where he has resided since last August.

A fact that would not have been possible in Spain, where healthcare personnel, essential workers and people over the age of 80 are still vaccinated, and vaccination processes gain media attention after the violation of the process. by some politicians and officials during the first weeks of the year.

Sources from the Royal Household insist that the vaccination of infantas does not “concern” them: “The king is not responsible for the actions of his sisters. And Don Felipe and Doña Letizia as well as their daughters will be vaccinated if they do. appropriate. “

The news was quick to echo with some political figures, who described the gesture as “disrespect” or “privilege”.

“The only way for an undemocratic institution like the monarchy to last over time is for its members to be exemplary. In Spain, not only are they not. It is also that they permanently display legal and economic privileges, thus bringing the republic closer together, ”Podemos spokesperson Pablo Echenique told Congress.

In the same vein, Más Madrid leader Íñigo Errejón spoke on his Twitter account. “To the United Arab Emirates to visit your escaped father and get vaccinated before the bill. Like any other Spaniard, let’s go. It’s a disrespect for our country.