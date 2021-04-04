Ingenuity Helicopter: Ingenuity Helicopter on Mars: NASA Helicopter on Mars

Washington

The US space agency NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter has landed on the surface of Mars. With this, it became the first rotorcraft to land on the planet of another planet. The need for a rotorcraft on Mars is because the unknown surface is extremely bumpy, where neither the orbiter can see nor the rover can go. In such a situation, a rotorcraft is needed which can fly in difficult places and take high definition photos.

According to NASA, 90% of the mission would be successful if the helicopter was able to take off and travel a certain distance during the experimental flight. If it continues to operate even after a successful landing, four more flights will be tested. This is the test being carried out for the first time, so scientists are very excited about it and hope to learn something new every moment.

Temperatures can drop to 130 degrees F on Mars overnight, and after experiencing it the first night, the team will see how Ingenuity performed the next day. Not only will we see if the helicopter is running, but its solar panel will check the status and charge of the battery and these parameters will only be tested for the next few days. Once this step is completed, its rotor blades will be unlocked and its motor and sensors tested.