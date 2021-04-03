Ingenuity Mars Helicopter: NASA Mars Perseverance Mission Ingenuity Helicopter Test Flight: NASA’s Rover and Test Helicopter on Mars

The Ingenuity helicopter for Mars with the Perseverance Rover of the US space agency NASA will be on the surface in a few days. Now it was connecting with the rover and charging. Taking power from the Rover himself, he used a thermostatically controlled heater to maintain a temperature of 45 degrees Fahrenheit. It is important to maintain this temperature during the snowy nights of March so that electronic devices continue to function.

Several separate Rover tests

It will also be loaded with solar energy which is less than that of the Earth, but it has high tech solar panels that will facilitate it. However, later its temperature will be kept low so that the battery does not cost much. Temperatures can drop to 130 degrees F on Mars overnight, and after experiencing it the first night, the team will see how Ingenuity performed the next day. Not only will we see if the helicopter is running, but its solar panel will check the status and charge of the battery and these parameters will only be tested for the next few days.

Flight test

Once this step is completed, its rotor blades will be unlocked and its motor and sensors tested. After 30 days of Mars (31 days of Earth), its experimental flight will be attempted. According to NASA, if the helicopter was able to take off and travel a certain distance, 90% of the mission would be successful. If it continues to operate even after a successful landing, four more flights will be tested. This is the test being carried out for the first time, so scientists are very excited about it and hope to learn something new every moment.

Why is this needed?

The need for rotorcraft on Mars is due to the fact that the invisible and unknown surface there is extremely bumpy. Orbiters orbiting Mars can only see clearly from high altitudes up to a limit. At the same time, it is not possible for the rover to go to all corners of the surface. In such a situation, you need a rotorcraft capable of flying to difficult places and taking high definition photos. The 2 kg Ingenuity was nominated by Indian student Vanija Rupani in a competition.

