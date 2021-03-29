Ingram Micro Services Spain incorporates Lucas Fernndez as new HR Director

Lucas Fernndez will pay particular attention to visibility and talent development so that women, who currently represent 54% of the workforce, take up leadership positions within the company.

BY RRHHDigital, 02:45 – 29 March 2021



Ingram Micro Services Spain SLU (IMSS) has incorporated Lucas Fernndez as the new Director of Human Resources, who will lead the personnel department of the company, betting in particular on development, selection and training, to retain and have the best talent.

Baccalaureate in CC. Politics of the University of Santiago de Compostela and holder of a master’s degree in human resources from ICADE, Lucas Fernndez joins the team of Ingram Micro Services Spain as director of human resources.

He has developed his professional career in companies such as Europcar, Chep, Atento or Bank of America where he has held positions related to management, leadership and staff training, becoming among others responsible for the HR department.

With his integration into IMSS, Lucas Fernndez has mainly developed two strategic functions. On the one hand, the development of internal talents, and on the other hand, the consolidation of the company as a benchmark and recognizable brand in the sector, strengthening the feeling of belonging of current staff, as well as future members of the human team.

Another of the key points on which Lucas Fernndez will pay particular attention is to give visibility and develop talent so that women, who currently represent 54% of the workforce, occupy managerial positions within the company.

In this sense, Lucas Fernndez, emphasizes: “One of the strategic pillars that we consider at IMSS is the growth of the company by the acquisition of new customers, to achieve this objective of HR, our commitment must be to provide to the company has a framework for development, selection and training, which allows to have the best talents, and that everyone can contribute to obtain the best results “

