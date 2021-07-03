Íñigo Errejón’s viral tweet on the PP after Switzerland’s goal in the European Championship

Posted: Saturday 03 July 2021 19:39

Íñigo Errejón, leader of Más País, reacted to Switzerland’s goal at the Europa with a tweet in which he referred to the Popular Party, and more specifically to its national headquarters, located in Genoa Street in Madrid. The post quickly went viral and has already racked up over 1,500 comments, 3,400 ‘likes’ and 775 retweets.

It was in the 68th minute of the game that a failure of Luis Enrique’s defense sent the ball to Liverpool forward Shaqiri, who is not used to forgiving, and did not. . It was the goal that sent the game into overtime. Sommer, the Swiss party, stopped more than a dozen shots in an overtime in which only Spain existed. Finally, the move to the semi-finals was decided on penalties, where Unai Simón became a hero, stopping two penalty shots. Thus, the Spanish team qualified for the semi-final, in which they will face Italy.

Regarding the leader of Más País, he took advantage of the goal of the selection of Vladimir Petković to launch a “taunt” to the PP on his Twitter profile, with a short but direct message: “Goal of Switzerland and the jump of Genoa”.

However, Errejón was not the only one to take advantage of the clash between Spain and Switzerland to refer to the PP. And it is that Pablo Echenique also published this Friday from his personal account of the social network a tweet where he evoked the evening led by Pablo Casado: “This afternoon there is a great match in the quarterfinals of the Eurocup : Spain vs PP. I don’t miss it “, one comment has over 2,500 likes and 1,100 comments.