inland-tourism-and-in-low-season:-the-usefulness-of-a-castle-in-the-21st-century

Some football stadiums receive the topic of impregnable by towns like Alarcón. This Cuenca town of 156 Inhabitants was a fiefdom in which it was almost impossible to win. The Júcar river, which surrounds it in an eternal meander until it becomes a peninsula with only one access to the rest of the La Manchuela region, has been drawing a rugged and beautiful landscape in its surroundings, a natural moat for millions of years.

With three lines of walls defended by turrets, the town retains as many gates crossed by a one-lane road where residents give way to visitors from the United Kingdom, the Netherlands or Valencia . They arrive in their cars to look at the four churches of great patrimonial value that are preserved in, at the time, this important square that came to have 3. 000 inhabitants in the sixteenth century (when even Albacete was a village in Alarcón); to travel the trails parallel to the canyon that forms the river; and to visit the castle built by Alfonso VIII on the previous citadel after conquering the city from the Muslims in 1184. This fortress became 1966 into a hostel, which which proves that what used to be used to protect itself is now used to open up and expand. A historic building that attracts outsiders so that insiders don’t have to leave. Or, at least, not all.

A The tourist expansion of Alarcón initiated by the parador more than half a century ago was contributed by the Ministry of Culture, which declared the environment a historical-artistic complex in 1981, and UNESCO, which granted protection in 1997 for its high interest in the mural paintings created by the Cuenca artist Jesús Mateo in the old church of San Juan Bautista. A work of art that occupies the 1. 500 square meters of wall and that was financed with the constant contribution of about a thousand patrons before the concept crowdfunding will be used everywhere and from companies in the area. The Alarcón City Council contributed with the transfer of a house to the painter and the inn, with the maintenance, in a sign that good ideas do not go bad. The Friends of Mural Paintings association manages the museum and ensures the conservation of the work.

This expansion reaches travelers from Europe such as the Dutch retired couple Philomena Frissen and Bastiaan Ponte who, after traveling the peninsular coast some time ago, have embarked on a five-week trip through a more depopulated Spain that will take them to four paradores, including Alarcón. “We have been in more than 100 countries. We are real travelers, ”says Frissen, a former state official in her country, to make it clear that they know what they are doing. In the morning they went on a three-hour walk through the gorges of the Júcar –there are two circular routes–; at noon they went up to the Renaissance keep, which offers views to the limits of the Valencian Community and is also open to visitors who are not staying in the castle; In the afternoon, they took a walk through the town, with the aforementioned churches and the large and square Plaza Mayor of La Mancha as attractions; and at night they had dinner and slept at the parador before heading to Teruel the next morning.

Javier Álvarez, the director of the parador, underlines the importance of visitors who opt for the interior and do so in autumn or winter: “It represents a great economic potential for these areas ”, He confirms. And he provides one of the reasons why these types of tourists choose lesser-known places: “Some used to spend the summer on the Spanish coast when they were younger. When they are older, they continue to come, sometimes with their children, to see the interior ”, affirms this man from Jaén, who also runs the Parador de Albacete. Serve the case of Andrew and Martina Wintour, a couple that comes from the island of Jersey (United Kingdom). They took a ferry from Plymouth to Santander in order to bring the car. Andrew’s parents bought an apartment in Alicante in 1971 , like so many British who settled in the Levant. Great connoisseurs of Spain, this couple formed by an Englishman and an Irishman have stayed at 35 paradores, of a network formed by 96 Hotels. Staying in Alarcón, they come from walking through the gorges of the Júcar under the orange light of the autumn afternoons.

The narrow relationships that the parador fosters

The economic potential to which Álvarez refers, which has been part of Paradores since 1992, concerns the hotel workers, the rest of the businesses that benefit from the arrival of tourists –including other existing accommodation in the area– and, in the specific case of Alarcón, the entire town. It is no longer that the residents maintain a close relationship with the parador, but that they are the same thing. Vicenta Carretero, a native of the nearby municipality of Olmedilla de Alarcón, has 67 years and worked at the hotel since 14 until the 61. There she met her husband, Rafael Alarcón, who worked as a receptionist. His daughter Pilar, who has decorated some walls that cover the town’s containers with phrases from the infant Don Juan Manuel (author of Count Lucanor and to whom Fernando IV granted the lordship of the town), works in the waitress’ hostel. But it is that another employee married the owner of the La Cabaña restaurant, another is related to one of the few ranchers left in the town…. Relationships are the same as they would be elsewhere, but they are more eloquent as they all converge in one way or another in the parador and make it almost a sacred place.

Another son of the Parador is the tour guide Jesús Mallor. His father, Aragonese, was the hotel manager for a long time. Mallor, who studied Business Studies in Albacete and trained as a guide in Valencia, founded the Alarkum company with his partner in 1997. They make tours of the four churches –one of them converted into a museum with the work of Jesús Mateo and the other into an auditorium– and through the castle. “With the opening of the parador, everything was renewed”, says Mallor, from 49 years. The temples were rehabilitated or given new uses, in a neat and friendly town, fortified but not fairy tale, but very real: a La Mancha town with a heritage of great value and well preserved.

“Private initiatives arose from outsiders, who created tourist-oriented businesses. The people here thought at first that their thing was agriculture or livestock ”, he assures. “Later they were added with the opening of rural houses, inns, restaurants … Even an art gallery, which is operational on weekends,” he explains, and that takes vacations in summer when the heat strikes and visitors prefer the beach. Local initiatives are mixed with those of new residents who settled in Alarcón attracted by time. A long time, and a lot.

A shop for everything and everyone

María del Carmen Pinilla, who comes from Arganda del Rey (Madrid), settled in Alarcón at the end of 2019. He opened an establishment, which is a bakery and a restaurant and a cocktail bar and a corner store and a mentidero: the oldest of the place gather to have coffee on their terrace and to review their chores, a way of occupying time.

– Why did you leave Madrid?

– Because in Alarcón you live with less. It takes less, it works less; You have more free time, the greatest luxury that exists.

Pinilla affirms, however, that you have to know how to get out of Madrid, that it is difficult to settle in such a small town. This Madrid from 37 She has been in the store in Alarcón for years but lives with her children in Motilla del Palancar, the town where she goes to the doctor, to the institute and to the shopping. His parents came from an outpost some time ago and set up a little hotel in Alarcón. “Nothing united them to the people. They bought a piece of land and stayed to live ”, says this interior designer. To this is added a new type of foreign inhabitant that is settling in the town: that of the workers who install solar panels and wind turbines in the vicinity of the municipality. Neighbors from newspapers that contrast with Valencians and Madrid -Alarcón is attached to the A3, halfway between both capitals- who seek to stretch the time on the weekend to make them look like holidays.

Pinilla’s store, Canela en Rama, adapts to the local population with the sale of basic products, and to customers who come from the inn with delicacies from the land, such as their own sweets, pickled partridges and lump of centerboard. These last two come from El Colorao, located in Motilla del Palancar. Game abounds in La Manchuela and one way to preserve the genus when there were no refrigerators was to pickle it, that is, to cook the meat over low heat with garlic, carrots, onion and then cook it in vinegar and white wine. The brothers Alberto and Vanessa García inherited El Colorao, their father’s canning business, and today they employ five workers. They carry out direct sales at the factory, market their products through the web and have been suppliers of the hostel for a long time 10 years. A store, the one in Pinilla, which is fed by the clients of the parador, but which at the same time complements the services of the hotel by being a place to stop and buy, a showcase of what happens in the area.

Alarcón, open all year round, demands attention outside the summer months with its increasingly careful heritage, with a little known but rich and varied gastronomy and with a natural environment suitable for the very older children and their adult children or these with their younger ones. Everything that was impregnable before this peninsula, as if it were the stadium of the best football team in the world, has become a very accessible place for its visitors, never again robbers, and its neighbors.

