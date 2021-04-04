Insight Mars Lander: NASA InSight Mars Lander spots two earthquakes on the red planet: NASA’s Insight lander has detected two earthquakes on Mars

Strong points:

Like the Earth and the Moon, earthquakes also occur on Mars. Insight Lander from the US space agency NASA recently detected two large earthquakes on Mars. The intensity of these tremors is measured at 3.3 and 3.1 on the Richter scale. Scientists gave it the name Markquake. They reported that the Insight lander suffered at least 500 earthquakes on Mars, but data for two of them has been captured.

500 earthquakes detected on Mars

Scientists say that unlike earthquakes on Earth or the Moon, Marsquake does not travel directly from the source across the planet, nor does it disperse. These two categories rather remain in between. NASA detected several earthquakes on Mars in March this year via the Inside Lander launched on May 5, 2018. With this, NASA also received new data to study its geomorphology and seismic activity.

Many seismic zones are active on Mars

This data from earthquakes on Mars also reinforced the concept of scientists known as Cerbus fossae. According to this, the shapes formed by volcanic eruptions on the surface of Mars are also active seismic zones. The Insight lander is said to have recorded more than 500 earthquakes on Mars in its three years of operation.

Data found during two earthquakes in March

The Insight lander recorded two earthquakes of 3.3 on the Richter scale on March 7 and 3.1 on the Richter scale on March 18. It is usually not easy to capture such clear seismic data on Mars. Most of the time on this red planet, the winds move at high speed. Due to which many times the earthquake data fly away. NASA last obtained clear information on seismic activity at the North Pole of Mars two years ago.

There may be great disclosure on Mars

Three years later, NASA’s Insight Lander was able to record clear data on two seismic signals. Dr Taichi Kawamura, a researcher at the Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris, pointed out another distinctive feature of the great March earthquake recorded via the lander. They reported that they looked like earthquakes traveling directly from the source to the surface of the planet.