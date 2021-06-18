Inspector Morocho claims before judge they asked him to leave Rajoy out of ‘box B’ investigation

News from the investigation into Operation Kitchen. laSexta acceded to the statement before Judge Manuel García Castellón by police inspector Manuel Morocho, in which he denounces the pressure to withdraw the PP from the investigation due to the “box B” plot.

In fact, Morocho goes so far as to say that he was “ordered” to omit the name of former popular president Mariano Rajoy in his first report. “I was ordered not to put any name of politician in the body of the report and, precisely, the name of Mariano Rajoy was expressed to me. They did not want him to appear,” he said.

“They did not let me put the names. All these people who appeared to be beneficiaries of the funds in box B,” said Morocho, who nevertheless indicated that the judge who at the time was examining the case, Pablo Ruz , “had surreptitious knowledge” of what he could not incorporate into the report, since he himself indicated it to him: “This is what they forced me to withdraw”, he said to have told him.

Morocho also maintains that they expressly ordered him to eliminate any kind of relationship he could see between public works prices and the People’s Party ‘box B’: “[Me pidieron] follow the dynamic that the PP was following in the face of public opinion: that these documents were unverifiable, that the only accounting that existed was that of the Court of Auditors; that the documents did not affect the PP ”.

“I was obliged to eliminate these elements which could methodologically link the attributions of public works with the people who were donors”, he continues, detailing, and adds: “I was obliged to withdraw reports Unifica those elements which linked the disbursements “B ‘with payment of certificates”. That is to say, with regard to the donations which went to the accounts of the other party, to erase who were the donors and even the bonuses which – according to the documents processed by Luis Bárcenas and Álvaro Lapuerta – had been received by various leaders of the PP.

“We tried not to establish a link between the payments to politicians or public officials of the PP and the outflows of funds noted in the amounts that appeared in this accounting. Aspects that we had to file”, specifies the inspector , which insists that “there was an intention to remove names”.

Asked who suggested that the names of the PPs should not appear in the report, Morocho replied that “the whole chain of command”. “The meetings were collective and in them I received the order to change, to suppress”, reiterates the witness, to whom the magistrate of Castellón recognizes that, with his testimony, Morocho paints “a dark picture”.

Pressures to remove you from the investigation

On the other hand, Morocho affirms forcefully that the leaders of the PP and of the Ministry of the Interior wanted to withdraw him from the investigation – “put me aside”, he says – and that, for that, they have offered him different positions. “They even suggested that I go and work for the Guatemalan Committee for the Fight against Impunity,” he said.

He also recounts a meeting he had with José Luis Olivera, former head of UDEF, during which he was offered a post at the Lisbon Embassy and was present during a call with Minister Jorge Fernández Díaz: “He told me that he had to appoint a person at the Center for Analysis and Maritime Operations in Drugs (MAOC-N) as the liaison officer, and who did not want the one appointed by Cosidó. It was 6,000 euros per month, roughly. When he rejected the proposal – he says – “he got annoyed”: “He is already starting to ask me where I want to go and he receives a phone call.” Hello, Minister. Hello, “he said. His response was, ‘I’m with him.’

“They wanted me to do nothing else. They understood that if they offered me a gift with an embassy, ​​a well-paid position, I was going to take it so that I lost my credibility, my integrity, my dignity at the same time. with the procedure and with the investigation group, “Morocho denounces before Judge García Castellón, in a press release in which he maintains that the attempt to transfer him to Lisbon” is not anecdotal. “As I did not lend myself to it, the pressure doubled,” he said, indicating that he was also offered positions in Vienna or at the UN.

Precisely, after Morocho’s statement, Judge García Castellón indicted Olivera, who will have to state that he was the subject of an investigation on June 28.

The role of Barcenas

On the other hand, Morocho assures that the figure of the ex-treasurer of the PP, which appears practically from the beginning, was already an element which created tensions in the investigation: “We saw that it was going to change the course and generate tensions for our bosses and ourselves because there were high demands ”. “When Rosalía Iglesias is quoted, Bárcenas denounces. This is where the cascade of complaints against me begins. Then, the people who commanded the general commissariat in 2012 are dismissed, a new commissioner general is appointed, a new head of unit … that it leads us to a situation of instability, ”he said.

At the same time, he recalls that “Cosidó was responsible for the internal affairs committee of the Congress” and made “demonstrations attacking the investigation and the investigators of Gürtel”. And he remarks that “his subsequent adviser made it clear that once in power, the situation will change dramatically.” In this sense, he clarified: “I opposed it. This caused me a set of actions that continue to take place today unfortunately, not towards me, which I do not matter, but towards the officials who work with me. At this point, the judge considers that the inspector was “very important” in the Gürtel investigation.

The ‘Kitchen’ has achieved its goal

These audios became known on the very day when the Public Prosecutor’s Office affirmed that “Operation Kitchen” had fulfilled its mission: to destroy everything that was compromising. This is reflected in an anti-corruption report included in the summary accessed by LaSexta, which indicates that there are indications that this plot served its purpose, as the now accused police officers obtained the documents Bárcenas cherished. An operation that also includes the role of the former treasurer’s driver, Sergio Ríos.

As stated in the summary, this man, allegedly in charge of spying on Bárcenas, had up to nine different phones seized. Five of these were reportedly provided by Commissioner José Manuel Villarejo so that Ríos could perform those tracing tasks with which they ultimately managed to access sensitive material allegedly from ‘box B’. Papers that the Bárcenas family kept hidden in a hidden lair in the Salamanca district of Madrid.