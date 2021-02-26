Inspirational girls and thought leaders team up to foster ambition and career talent in girls and young adults

The agreement has a common goal of increasing the professional ambition of school-aged girls without being a woman being a limitation as long as it is based on work and effort.

BY RRHHDigital, 3:30 p.m. – February 26, 2021



The Inspiring Girls Foundation, whose objective is to increase the professional ambition and self-esteem of girls, as well as their professional expectations, by making visible the wide variety of existing trades and jobs and by overcoming the limits and stereotypes, signed a collaboration agreement with Thinking Heads, the leading consulting firm specializing in leadership positioning, reputation and influence.

The agreement has a common goal of increasing the professional ambition of school-aged girls without being a woman being a limitation as long as it is based on work and effort. Thinking Heads is therefore expected to bring in women referents from its network of speakers to serve as inspiration for young people in the events, clubs and workshops organized by Inspiring Girls.

In the words of Marta Prez Dorao, President of Inspiring Girls, “partnering with Thinking Heads, with whom we share a multitude of values, is extremely relevant to achieving our goals of showing girls the very diverse professional options. available to them, using the example of the speakers in your network. Every woman has a story that can serve as an example for a girl ”.

For his part, Daniel Romero-Abreu, president and founder of Thinking Heads, defends: “From our firm commitment to promote women’s leadership, it is an immense privilege to contribute to this necessary initiative by proposing some of the best speakers. globally as they pass their knowledge on to the next leaders and open up new avenues for them in planning their future possibilities ”.

Likewise, Thinking Heads and Inspiring Girls stand ready to collaborate on future occasions to continue to create and organize other events and projects that benefit girls and young people.

