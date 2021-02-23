Inspirational Work of Mathematician Anand Kumar Hailed in Canadian Parliament: Mathematician Anand Kumar’s Work in Canadian Parliament Highly Appreciated

Strong points:

A Canadian MP praised the inspiring work of Super-30 founder and teacher Anand Kumar as a successful model of education for disadvantaged children. Mark Dalton, MP for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows in British Columbia, gave details of educational projects in the Federal District, saying the inspiring work of the Super-30 is to remove all barriers for the underprivileged segments of the company to reach the major institutions of India.

Dalton said Biju Mathew, a resident of Maple Ridge, wrote a book about Kumar, a mathematician born in Bihar and that it is very inspiring to academics. Super-30 is a highly regarded educational program founded by Kumar. Super 30 trains 30 underprivileged students each year for the Indian Institute of Technology entrance exam at no cost.

Anand Kumar was awarded in Canada

Kumar had previously been honored at a provincial ceremony in Canada in 2012. Naomi Yamamoto, then Minister of Higher Education in the Government of British Columbia, described Kumar as a talented teacher.